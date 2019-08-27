Marvel Developing Lesbian Latina Teen Superhero Series 'Miss America'

The gays just keep on winning!

Geeks WorldWide has just confirmed that Marvel Studios is in the early stages of development for Miss America, a teen superhero series centered on openly lesbian and Latina comic book hero America Chavez.

Miss America possesses super strength, speed, flight, impenetrability, and can kick open star-shaped portals into different realities and dimensions. She joined the Young Avengers in the comics as well as the Ultimates, two Marvel teams that are reportedly being considered for the franchise's cinematic and streaming future.

The show will stream on Disney+, a new service launching November 12!