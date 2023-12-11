J-Pop Star Shinjiro Atae On The Backlash & Joys Of Coming Out, 'It Was Very Terrifying'





Japanese Pop Star Shinjiro Atae On Coming Out: Somebody Has To Do It" Nina Menconi Coming out in front of 2,000 people is hard. Doing so to an audience situated in Japan, a country not exactly known for its LGBTQ+ support, is even more difficult. Back in July, however, that’s exactly what Japanese pop star Shinjiro Atae did to let the whole world know exactly who he was. “It was very terrifying,” Atae admits to PRIDE. “I was almost going to leave the venue before going on the stage because I was freaking out. You know, in Japan, nobody does that. Nobody comes out to the public. So I felt really nervous, but then I was like, ‘Why do I have to do this? Because someone has to.’” Formerly a member of co-ed J-Pop group AAA, Atae has been part of the public eye since they debuted back in 2005. He started releasing his first solo music in 2018, which added a difference sense of responsibility on his shoulders. “When it comes to a group, there’s a level of camaraderie,” he says. “Now that I work more as a solo artist, I’ve realized there’s more responsibility, and I am really out on my own.” Being in front of the 2,000-strong crowd on that fateful day in July was also the first time Atae had been in front of a live audience in over three years due to COVID, and it’s been almost five since he’s had a chance to perform. In terms of coming out, Atae says it started out being a weight lifted, but ended in depression.

Nina Menconi “My parents took it really well,” he says. “I cried so much reading the letter. But looking back, I was really kind of depressed around that time. Like before I came out and after, because I kind of lost myself after. I didn’t know what to do. I was totally lost and that took me like two or three months to overcome. Now, I want to sing and dance and talk and do whatever because I finally got my energy back.” Upon coming out, Atae also released a new single called "Into the Light" to let fans in a little more into the intimate experience it was to stand in his authenticity in the world.

Atae returned to his home in Los Angeles after coming out, saying he mentally couldn’t stay in Japan because of the news and the potential backlash. In reality, he received plenty of love along with the hate, but reactions across the board were generally mixed. “Although my parents took it well, some of my fans were like, ‘I still love you, but I can’t accept that you’re gay.’” Part of the reason fans struggle so hard is Atae’s status as a Japanese icon, where people feel like he “belongs” to them in a sense and feels their hearts broken or that they’ve lost him. “In the future, hopefully they’ll accept and support me, you know?” he says. “It got me down for a few months. I didn’t want to meet anyone new or talk. But now, deciding to make more music, I’m doing things I’ve never done, like cover songs and things like that.” Among those is a cover of Sam Smith’s “Lay Me Down,” which Atae released on his birthday. Part of what attracted him to this song actually had to do with him breaking away from being part of a group.