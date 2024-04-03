Raven-Symoné clarifies controversial comments that she's 'not an African American'

Years after Raven-Symoné sparked a social media backlash with controversial comments she made during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the That's So Raven star is finally speaking out about how the remarks have "haunted me since 2014."

Bill Maher recently mentioned her decade-old comments about identity on his show Real Time, prompting Raven-Symoné to finally address the topic that drew the internet's ire in the latest episode of her podcast, Tea Time with Raven and Miranda.

During a 2014 interview, Raven-Symoné opened up about her sexuality, saying, "I don't want to be labeled gay. I want to be labeled a human who loves humans."



The former Disney star added, "I'm tired of being labeled — I'm an American, I'm not an African American. I'm an American."

This statement surprised Winfrey who warned that social media was going to have a field day with the comments, "Oh, girl, don't set Twitter on fire."

Later in the interview Raven-Symoné continued, "I don't know where my roots go to. I don't know how far back they go. And I don't know what country in Africa I'm from. But I do know that my roots are in Louisiana. I'm an American, and that's a colorless person."

On the newest episode of her podcast, which she co-hosts with her spouse Miranda Maday, the 38-year-old Cheetah Girls star said that people "misunderstood" her comments to Winfrey and that they ended up overshadowing her coming-out story.