25 queer actors who should be starring in everything

In recent years, queer actors have been taking Hollywood by storm, but things still aren’t equal. LGBTQ+ stars are still often relegated to lower-budget productions or minor roles, a problem Queer as Folk star Johnny Sibilly wants to fix.

Sibilly took to X (formerly Twitter) yesterday to shout out his favorite queer actors who are talented enough to be booked and busy all of the time. The 36-year-old Pose actor started a thread where he and his followers posted their fave queer stars, “As a matter of fact I’d like to start a thread of OUT actors who CAN & SHOULD lead things!!!”

Sibilly started things off by posting photos of actors like Harvey Guillén, Colman Domingo, Joel Kim Booster, and Jeremy Pope, and before long, fans were throwing in talented LGBTQ+ actors they’re obsessed with, too.

The out gay actor was also quick to point out that while many of these actors have played roles in successful TV shows and movies, they are being booked in major roles where their star power is the draw. ”What makes me the most happy about yall sharing this is that it’s really hard to make queer STARS,” Sibilly lamented in the thread. “Like stars in the sense that many directors think ‘that’s our person’ instead of a hot straight man with built in star power already that can play it well. It’s a $ game at the EOD.”

We couldn’t agree more, so here are 25 queer actors who “CAN & SHOULD” be starring in big blockbusters, portraying leading men, and be coveted for their undeniable charisma and star power!