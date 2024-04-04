Scroll To Top
25 queer actors who should be starring in everything

25 queer actors who should be starring in EVERYTHING

Queer actors Joel Kim Booster and Harvey Guillen and Colman Domingo
Shutterstock; Instagram @harveyguillen; Instagram @ihatejoelkim

Out actor Johnny Sibilly took to X to shout out his fave LGBTQ+ actors and we're loving his list!


Now this is what we call a leading star!

In recent years, queer actors have been taking Hollywood by storm, but things still aren’t equal. LGBTQ+ stars are still often relegated to lower-budget productions or minor roles, a problem Queer as Folk star Johnny Sibilly wants to fix.

Sibilly took to X (formerly Twitter) yesterday to shout out his favorite queer actors who are talented enough to be booked and busy all of the time. The 36-year-old Pose actor started a thread where he and his followers posted their fave queer stars, “As a matter of fact I’d like to start a thread of OUT actors who CAN & SHOULD lead things!!!”

Sibilly started things off by posting photos of actors like Harvey Guillén, Colman Domingo, Joel Kim Booster, and Jeremy Pope, and before long, fans were throwing in talented LGBTQ+ actors they’re obsessed with, too.

The out gay actor was also quick to point out that while many of these actors have played roles in successful TV shows and movies, they are being booked in major roles where their star power is the draw. ”What makes me the most happy about yall sharing this is that it’s really hard to make queer STARS,” Sibilly lamented in the thread. “Like stars in the sense that many directors think ‘that’s our person’ instead of a hot straight man with built in star power already that can play it well. It’s a $ game at the EOD.”

We couldn’t agree more, so here are 25 queer actors who “CAN & SHOULD” be starring in big blockbusters, portraying leading men, and be coveted for their undeniable charisma and star power!

Johnny Sibilly (Yes, of course we have to start with him!)

Harvey Guillén

Joel Kim Booster

Jeremy Pope

Bowen Yang

Matt Bomer

Zachary Quinto

Darryl Stephens

Jonathan Bailey

Keiynan Lonsdale

Coleman Domingo

Andrew Scott

Eric Graise

Russel Tovey

Tomas Matos

Devin Way

Ben Aldridge

Devere Rogers

Chris Renfro

Zane Phillips

Justice Smith

Laith Ashley

Rafael L. Silva

Rafael de la Fuente

 Sachin Bhatt

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she's not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

