



Which one of these best describes you? Shutterstock There really isn't anything much better than kissing (well, what comes after sometimes). Everyone has a different style, but some lean more closely to tropes than others. So why not take a look and see what kind of kisser you are? Here are some of our favorite types of kissers!

The gentle kisser Shutterstock He has soft lips and he doesn't come in too hard. He's gentle, loving, and might actually wind up being the one you take home to meet your parents.

The mysterious kisser Shutterstock This one likes to tease you a little bit. Maybe just a peck here and there, maybe he goes in for the full kiss. He always leaves you wanting a little more, and knows exactly how to play his cards right.

The first-timer Shutterstock Awwww! It's his first-time kissing, he's super nervous, but you're really excited to be his first serious kiss. Sure, it ends up being a little awkward, but you can feel the spark of a good kisser coming in (and it's super cute).

The tongue kisser Shutterstock He loves using his tongue (maybe a little too much). You don't mind it, as long as he spices it up a bit. After all, a little tongue is good for the mouth! (But only in moderation!)

The sloppy kisser Shutterstock He's wet, he's wild, and he's out of control. It's not uncommon to feel lots of saliva across your mouth and his after kissing. It's a little gross, but in the right mindset, there's a certain appeal about it.

The one-and-done kisser Shutterstock Kisses with him are short, sweet, and to the point. While they don't particularly last long, there's a thrill that he delivers, partly because he's pretty damn good at it. Yum.

The one-trick kisser Shutterstock He only knows one way to kiss, and he does it all the time. There's no use trying to help him. He just relies on his old stand-bys in the end. Luckily, you like him too much to mind, but you'd prefer if he would spice things up a bit.

The drunk kisser Shutterstock We all know him. He isn't much of a kisser when he's sober, but drop a few shots into him, and he becomes the make out king of the party. How to find him? Look for the guy making out with more than one person in the middle of the night.

The shy kisser Shutterstock The shy kisser is a lot like the first-timer, but instead, he's very, very shy about it. You have to work him up, guide him through, and open up to him before he starts getting into the groove of kissing and making out. Sometimes these boys eventually become tops, which is really cute in its own right.

The aggressive kisser Shutterstock Have you ever kissed someone and immediately thought, "Oh, this one's one hell of a top!" ?Welcome to the aggressive kisser. He's a very active participant in making out with you, and sometimes that's absolutely perfect for what you need.

The flatterer Shutterstock He tells you that you're a great kisser, no matter what. It's sort of sweet, until you realize that he's just been flattering you. And then you feel bad. Until you kiss him again, anyway.