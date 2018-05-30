These Women Proposing to Each Other at the Same Time Is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today

"She had no idea I planned to propose to her! We were both so surprised!"

A trip to the Memphis Zoo last Friday turned into an unforgettable double proposal for one couple.

The zoo has a special meaning for Becky McCabe and Jessa Gillaspie, who had their first date among the lions and the elephants years ago.

They returned last Friday, and McCabe arranged to propose to Gillaspie. She invited their friends to film the proposal under the guise of a photoshoot.

McCabe asks the photographer if they can get a candid photo and after giving her girlfriend a quick kiss, she gets down on one knee, holds up a ring, and asks, "Will you marry me?"

"Oh my god!" Gillaspie squeals as she goes out of frame and grabs her purse.

"What are you doing?" McCabe asks as she digs around for something.

Tears of joy flow freely as Gillaspie pulls out another ring box. It turns out that they both planned to propose to each other that day at the zoo.

"I had no idea she planned to propose," wrote Gillaspie on Facebook. "She had no idea I planned to propose to her! We were both so surprised!!!! We were surrounded by our friends and had the most amazing night. I am the luckiest girl in the world to be able to call her my fiancée."

Their double proposal video has been viewed over 800,000 times. Gillaspie updated the caption once it went viral.

"We had no idea this would blow up so quickly!" she said. "But I can't say I'm not thrilled, because all I've ever wanted was for Beck and the world to know how much l love her."

Watch the adorable video below!