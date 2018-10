The highlight of press tour for A Simple Favor has been Blake Lively's collection of gorgeous suits, but couture menswear isn't enough for the Gossip Girl actress. Lively proved she has serious BDE (big dick energy) in an Instagram post on Friday where she fully inhabits her new persona as a femme top.

Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds couldn't help trolling a bit, commenting, "He looks nice." Power bottom confirmed!