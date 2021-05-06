Lesbian Nuns Run Wild in Thrilling Benedetta Trailer

Paul Verhoeven's sapphic thriller is sure to shock audiences at this year's Cannes FIlm Festival.

The long-anticipated follow-up to director Paul Verhoeven's thriller Elle, "erotic lesbian nun horror film" Benedetta is all set to premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

"In the late 17th century, with plague ravaging the land, Benedetta Carlini joins the convent in Pescia, Tuscany, as a novice," the film's official description reads. "Capable from an early age of performing miracles, Benedetta’s impact on life in the community is immediate and momentous."

Virginie Efira, Charlotte Rampling, Daphné Patakia, and Lambert Wilson star in the film based on Judith C. Brown's novel of the same name, which was based on a true story. Gerard Soeteman, one of Verhoeven's collaborators, dropped out of the project because of its "intense focus on sexuality," according to Indiewire. We can't wait to see how this turns out!

Benedetta premieres July 9, 2021 in France, TBD for the U.K. and U.S. Watch the trailer below!