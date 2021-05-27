Lady Gaga Sang 'Smelly Cat' With Lisa Kudrow on the Friends Reunion

We didn't even know we needed a Gaga & Lisa Kudrow collab in our lives!

The cast of Friends reunited for a special on HBO Max, and our Mother Monster stopped by for a hilarious update to the iconic song "Smelly Cat."

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer all gathered for the first time since the show wrapped up for the emotional special, and fans were delighted when Oscar- and Grammy-winning pop icon Lady Gaga stopped by to lend her voice to fan-favorite moment sung by Phoebe.

"Smelly Cat will go #1 for six weeks I think," said one fan on Twitter.

"I may be losing my mind," said another.

You can watch the Friends reunion on HBO Max now!