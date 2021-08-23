Kacey Musgraves’ Star-Crossed Film Brings the Drama & Drag Queens

"What if our greatest tragedy became our greatest triumph?"

Country music star and Grammy-Award winner Kacey Musgraves faces the aftermath of her divorce with ex Rustin Kelly on her upcoming album, star-crossed.

Alongside the release of the first single of the same name, Musgraves shared the trailer for the accompanying film and it is dazzlingly queer.

Musgraves has been a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community since early on in her career and regularly works with artists and musicians, and the star-crossed trailer is bursting with color. Alongside cameos from some of our favorite TikTok stars and Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy, you can quickly spot many queer influences as well as artists in the clip, including RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 winner Symone.

Hold on to your cowboy hats, girlies! It's going to be a sad girl autumn.

star-crossed will premiere September 10 on Paramount+. Watch the trailer below: