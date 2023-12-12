Scroll To Top
Ziwe Teases Interview With George Santos And Twitter Is ROASTING Him

Is this camp? Or is it damaging democracy?

It was just ten days ago that comedian Ziwe tweeted ousted Congressman George Santos asking him to do an interview, but it seems it has indeed come to pass—and folks on social media are already chomping at the bit to see what went down.

Earlier this month, Ziwe wisely played to Santos’s ego when she publicly told him he would “be an iconic guest” for a “pay-per-view interview.” By the next day, he had replied with an indication that they had already chatted, raising more questions for everyone following along at home.

On Monday, we got our answer.

Ziwe posted an image of her posing with Santos in an interview setup, with him holding a copy of her book, Black Friend, and a Birkin bag stuffed full of cash.

“he stole the birkin right out of my hands…” she tweeted, undoubtedly a reference to the accusations that he misused campaign funds to buy himself things from luxury retailers—the scandal that finally got him kicked out of Congress.

Ziwe said on TikTok that the interview will be posted to YouTube, “Free for THE PEOPLE,” although we don’t yet have a date for when that will happen.

The pure clownery that’s bound to take place with this interview has tons of people ready to be seated, while others are just floored that Santos is being twisted into some sort of pop culture icon by social media.

This is definitely a controversial move on Ziwe’s part, but the morbid fascination with seeing how she finds a way to goad him into looking like even more of an idiot than usual makes sense. And maybe after this, we can finally just be done with him.

Latest Stories

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

