The CW Officially Orders Batwoman Pilot Featuring Lesbian Superhero

After a successful DC crossover event, The CW has officially ordered a Batwoman pilot!

Deadline’s summary of the superhero show is as follows:

“In the CW’s drama based on the DC characters, she’s armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”

The Batwoman pilot will see Ruby Rose reprise her role as Gotham’s lesbian crime-fighter Kate Kane. She previously appeared in “Elseworlds,” the most recent crossover between three of The CW’s DC shows: Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl.

Not only is this a great new lady-led addition to the rapidly expanding DC TV-verse, but, assuming it goes to series, it will also be the first live-action superhero show where the lead character is gay.

Though it is worth noting that The CW DC shows, all helmed by out gay writer Greg Berlanti, are known for inclusiveness when it comes to queer representation. Legends of Tomorrow features the unapologetically bisexual Sara Lance, Black Lightning has a black lesbian superhero in Nafessa Williams, and Supergirl gave us both an adult coming out story with DEO agent Alex Danvers and more recently, a trans hero in Nia Nal. And that's just to name a few.

It’s unknown yet when exactly the show could premiere, but the pilot episode was written by Caroline Dries, who has previously been celebrated for her work on both The Vampire Diaries and Smallville. The CW has tapped David Nutter to direct. Nutter directed the pilots for Arrow, The Flash, and Smallville, as well as a number of other CW and old-school WB shows throughout the years.