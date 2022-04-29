Girls5Eva Has Everything the Gays Want: Hilarity, Heart, Divas & Matrons

"We're gonna give some good decolletage but we're not gonna take 'em fully out," says star Paula Pell. "So a lot of gays enjoy that."

Girls5Eva is so gay. And we mean that as the biggest compliment.

The original Peacock series follows the four remaining members of a forgotten girl group who reunite in an attempt to capitalize on their one-hit-wonder-in-the-90s nostalgia and finally make it big. Even though they're in their 40s. And one of their bandmates died. The personalities are big. The comedy is loud. And the gay is more than just subtext.

Yes, there are jokes about a coat from Nicole Kidman's The Undoing collection that only could've come from an LGBTQ+ inclusive writer's room, but Gloria (played by out actor Paula Pell) is also a lesbian on the show and has a flurry of hysterical moments about her dating life and the community.

PRIDE recently sat down with the stars and asked why they think the show has so many gay fans.

"I would like to think that I've led the sheep over to the show with my little bow les outfit on," says Pell, pointing out that the show has all the things gays love, "which is hilarity, heart, struggle, fantastic costumes, fantastic hilarious music, hot ladies and earthy wise, matrons." Pell points to herself. "I've never known any gay man in my life that didn't love a wise matron. I was like 20 years old and I had a gaggle of gay men, always around me, surrounded like little Snow White animals asking me to give them some wisdom."

Co-star Busy Phillips adds, "we're some broads. Like, we're Bette Midler, come on into the bathhouse, we're gonna sing for you, and maybe show our tits. That's the kind of energy we're bringing."

Pell jumps back in, "We're gonna give some good decolletage for the aesthetics and the fun of the costumes, but we're not gonna take 'em fully out. So a lot of gays enjoy that."

Renée Elise Goldsberry, who originated the role of Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton on Broadway, lays on even more compliments. "Good taste is what it is," she answers. "They don't suffer fools. They like honesty⁣. Fabulous things. Heart, humor, great clothes." Not to mention "the humor is so fast and biting."

Then she answers a bit more seriously. "This is an underdog story. This is a story of people that are incredibly deserving. And I think, they are living in a time now where people are telling them that they shouldn't have something that they're worthy of. My hope is that that is resonant and kind of inspirational to every group of people that are watching it now. Any group of people that have ever been told no would be able to recognize themselves in this story and hopefully root for us."

Phillips reiterated the sentiment. "It's camp, but with heart and grounded. And it's wish-fulfillment for all of us. It's wish-fulfillment for anyone who has a dream, right?"

Pell then concludes, "There is a theme of finding your true self and speaking it and being it and not being afraid. And then looking back and how you compromised your life by not saying, 'I don't give a f*ck if anyone of you like or dislike this, it's not about that. It's about me living my life. I have a right to do that.'"

The show is led by these three hilarious women alongside singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles and focuses on their stories – a feat that is still surprisingly rare in modern comedies.

"I love the diversity," says Goldsberry. "I think sometimes people find that it's easy in life to make everybody one thing. If you're all black, if you're all a woman, if you're all of a certain age, if you're all gay, whatever it is, they're just forcing sameness down our throat. Within our communities, we are so different. I love the fact that this is a show of four women in the same basic age and we are not the same. We are totally different from each other. All worthy of being rooted for and loving and we're making mistakes. We all have a lead voice it's just so controversial and it shouldn't be. It's affirming to me and I'm just grateful that I'm a part of it. And even if I wasn't a part of it, I'm grateful that it's in the world."

Phillips feels supported in this female-led environment in a way that she hasn't often felt before. "I have a hard time with men, just period. Straight, cis, specifically white men. Your time's over, it's done. Wait in the lobby," she says. "For me, it's been such a joy. Especially because I spent the majority of my very long career thus far surrounded by men in comedy and trying to find my own voice and my own way of existing within that. And being told, you know, for years, lots of different, horrible misogynistic, ridiculous things that are insane. And I think that it's such a relief to have, Tina [Fey] at the helm and Meredith [Scardino] show running."

It's a relief for Phillips to "not have to deal with some dude who has to make it all about some other thing, just because he's like embarrassed that he's an actor. It's like, sir, that's enough. You know what I mean?"

We know exactly what you mean, Busy!

The new season of Girls5Eva premieres May 5 on Peacock. Watch our full interview with the cast below: