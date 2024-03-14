The cast of 'Girls5Eva' dish on gay dating and the hilarious new season

Girls5Eva is back for its third fabulous season, and this time around, it's Gay with a capital G!

Back in 2022, the Tiny Fey-produced comedy about members of a '90s girl band trying to recapture the fame they had when they were young was almost canceled before Netflix stepped in to save it.

The show is a hilarious send-up of '90s and early 2000s pop culture, full of bedazzled costumes, campy acting, and parodies of pop music icons — in short, it was made for the gays.

"If you get the gays you get everyone!" Girls5Evastar Busy Philipps tells PRIDE in an exaggerated voice reminiscent of her character Summer.

"I just can't believe that so many gay people are loving the show and that I get to be a gray-haired, you know, dentist, lesbian character that's a pop star," Paula Pell, who plays Gloria and is out in real life, chimes in.