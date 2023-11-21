Jump Scare! Is Former Disney Star Dan Benson Leaving OnlyFans To Return To Acting?
Jump Scare! Is Former Disney Star Dan Benson Leaving OnlyFans To Return To Acting?
Watch the former Wizards of Waverly Place star talk about possibly leaving OnlyFans in this funny TikTok.
Former Disney Channel star Dan Benson made fans nervous when he announced he was thinking about leaving OnlyFans to return to acting.
Benson, who first rose to fame playing Zeke Beakerman opposite Selena Gomez in Wizards of Waverly Place, had begun to fade into obscurity before joining OnlyFans early this year.
Although he is straight, Benson creates adult content aimed at gay men who all got a fright when he took to TikTok on November 10 to announce he’s leaving OnlyFans behind to pursue acting again.
He captioned his TikTok video: “I am coming out of retirement!! The actor strike is over! Dan who played zeke on Wizards of Waverly place is making a massive comeback! Wow! Amazing!”
@danleebenson I am coming out of retirement!! The actor strike is over! Dan who played zeke on wizards of waverly place is making a massive comeback! Wow! Amazing! #wizardsofwaverlyplace #disneychannel #actorstrike ♬ original sound - Dan Benson
In the short video, the adult entertainment star talked about being excited to “get back to work,” but isn't thrilled about the prospect of Los Angeles traffic. “We have a new contract,” he said. “That means I can get back to work! Creating characters! Going to auditions! Driving…in… LA traffic…every day.”
Benson then joked that now that he’s leaving OnlyFans he needs everyone “to kinda forget that I did the whole go to adult entertainment thing.”
He continued, “I need you to not Google me …ever again. So just don’t Google me and we’ll just forget about that stuff. And we’ll get back to focusing on what’s important, not my pee-pee but my acting skills.”
Luckily for fans of seeing the star in the buff, he didn’t end his video there. “Because everyone knows it was my acting skills that catapulted me to — I’m just kidding,” he joked. “I’m definitely not doing any of that. Love you though.”
Since posting this video on TikTok, Benson is still active on OnlyFans and has continued to post funny videos on TikTok where he inevitably ends up shirtless.
So don’t worry, you can rest assured the former child star will still be making dreams come true with his risque OnlyFans content.