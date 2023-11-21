Jump Scare! Is Former Disney Star Dan Benson Leaving OnlyFans To Return To Acting?

Former Disney Channel star Dan Benson made fans nervous when he announced he was thinking about leaving OnlyFans to return to acting.

Benson, who first rose to fame playing Zeke Beakerman opposite Selena Gomez in Wizards of Waverly Place, had begun to fade into obscurity before joining OnlyFans early this year.

Although he is straight, Benson creates adult content aimed at gay men who all got a fright when he took to TikTok on November 10 to announce he’s leaving OnlyFans behind to pursue acting again.

He captioned his TikTok video: “I am coming out of retirement!! The actor strike is over! Dan who played zeke on Wizards of Waverly place is making a massive comeback! Wow! Amazing!”