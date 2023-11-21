Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Jump Scare! Is Former Disney Star Dan Benson Leaving OnlyFans To Return To Acting?

Jump Scare! Is Former Disney Star Dan Benson Leaving OnlyFans To Return To Acting?

Jump Scare! Is Former Disney Star Dan Benson Leaving OnlyFans To Return To Acting?

Watch the former Wizards of Waverly Place star talk about possibly leaving OnlyFans in this funny TikTok.

Former Disney Channel star Dan Benson made fans nervous when he announced he was thinking about leaving OnlyFans to return to acting.

Benson, who first rose to fame playing Zeke Beakerman opposite Selena Gomez in Wizards of Waverly Place, had begun to fade into obscurity before joining OnlyFans early this year.

Although he is straight, Benson creates adult content aimed at gay men who all got a fright when he took to TikTok on November 10 to announce he’s leaving OnlyFans behind to pursue acting again.

He captioned his TikTok video: “I am coming out of retirement!! The actor strike is over! Dan who played zeke on Wizards of Waverly place is making a massive comeback! Wow! Amazing!”

@danleebenson I am coming out of retirement!! The actor strike is over! Dan who played zeke on wizards of waverly place is making a massive comeback! Wow! Amazing! #wizardsofwaverlyplace #disneychannel #actorstrike ♬ original sound - Dan Benson

In the short video, the adult entertainment star talked about being excited to “get back to work,” but isn't thrilled about the prospect of Los Angeles traffic. “We have a new contract,” he said. “That means I can get back to work! Creating characters! Going to auditions! Driving…in… LA traffic…every day.”

Benson then joked that now that he’s leaving OnlyFans he needs everyone “to kinda forget that I did the whole go to adult entertainment thing.”

He continued, “I need you to not Google me …ever again. So just don’t Google me and we’ll just forget about that stuff. And we’ll get back to focusing on what’s important, not my pee-pee but my acting skills.”

Luckily for fans of seeing the star in the buff, he didn’t end his video there. “Because everyone knows it was my acting skills that catapulted me to — I’m just kidding,” he joked. “I’m definitely not doing any of that. Love you though.”

Since posting this video on TikTok, Benson is still active on OnlyFans and has continued to post funny videos on TikTok where he inevitably ends up shirtless.

So don’t worry, you can rest assured the former child star will still be making dreams come true with his risque OnlyFans content.

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesTikTokEntertainment
dan bensondisney channelonlyfanstiktokwizards of waverly placeadult entertainmentzeke beakerman
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

DON'T MISS THE OUT100 SPECIAL 3 DAY MARATHON STARTING NOVEMBER 24TH!

Journey through the year’s influential Out100 – the most iconic and long-standing celebration of LGBTQ+ icons and allies – in a 1-hour television special spotlighting the LGBTQ+ people shaping the world today.


WATCH & LIVESTREAM ON ADVOCATECHANNEL.COM

AND ON THE ADVOCATE CHANNEL APP

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - Out100 StreamOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

The 42 Celebrities Who Have Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

28 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film
Movies

27 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Read Full Bio