Did You Know Freddie Mercury Partied With Princess Diana And Smuggled Her Into A Gay Bar?

This story about Princess Diana and Freddie Mercury is iconic – literally.

Freddie Mercury may have been the legendary frontman of the 1980s rock band Queen, but he had his fair share of dealings with princesses, too.

Back in 2013, comedian Cleo Rocos released her autobiography, The Power of Positive Drinking as a collection of serialized stories. In it, Rocos says she attended the gay cabaret bar the Royal Vauxhall Tavern alongside Mercury and Princess Diana one night in the '80s.

According to Rocos, she and Mercury dressed Diana in an army jacket, a leather cap concealing her hair, and dark aviators to sneak her into the club as a gay male model.

“We decided that the most famous icon of the modern world might just — just — pass for a rather eccentrically dressed gay male model,” she wrote. “When we walked in… we felt she was obviously Princess Diana and would be discovered at any minute. But people just seemed to blank her. She sort of disappeared. But she loved it.”

Rocos also noted that the Princess of Wales ordered a white wine and a beer and was ecstatic when they completed their rather innocuous quest.

“Never has going to a bar been quite so exhilarating and fun,” she wrote. “We then made a swift exit, a cab was hailed and we whisked Diana back to Kensington Palace. The jolly queens queuing outside unknowingly waved back as their ‘queen of hearts’ waved goodbye. Not a single person ever found us out.”

Although this particular storyline was never explored in Netflix’s The Crown, the show still explored Diana’s many nights out on the dance floor, though none of the other stories compare to what they left out. Truly one of the most iconic stories of all time.