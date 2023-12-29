Comedian, author, and actress Kathy Griffin is splitting from her husband, Randy Bick, ahead of the couple's fourth anniversary.

The gay icon filed for divorce on December 22 in Los Angeles Superior Court, citing "irreconcilable differences," Page Six reports.

The couple tied the knot on New Year's Day in 2020 and signed a prenuptial agreement nine days prior.

Court documents obtained by People show that Griffin, 63, requested that the court "enforce premarital agreement dated 12/23/2019" which would terminate both parties' spousal support claims.

On Friday, in response to the news of her impending divorce becoming public, the My Life on the D-List star took to Instagram to write, "Well…sh*t. This sucks.".