Gay Icon Kathy Griffin Files for Divorce From Husband After Four Years of Marriage

(L) Kathy Griffin, (R) Randy Bick and Kathy Griffin
@kathygriffin/Instagram; Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

The comedian calls it quits before the start of the new year.

Comedian, author, and actress Kathy Griffin is splitting from her husband, Randy Bick, ahead of the couple's fourth anniversary.

The gay icon filed for divorce on December 22 in Los Angeles Superior Court, citing "irreconcilable differences," Page Six reports.

The couple tied the knot on New Year's Day in 2020 and signed a prenuptial agreement nine days prior.

Court documents obtained by People show that Griffin, 63, requested that the court "enforce premarital agreement dated 12/23/2019" which would terminate both parties' spousal support claims.

On Friday, in response to the news of her impending divorce becoming public, the My Life on the D-List star took to Instagram to write, "Well…sh*t. This sucks.".

The couple began dating in 2011 and only announced their engagement hours before walking down the aisle in a ceremony officiated by out actress and comedian Lily Tomlin.

"Randy and I are doing sort of toy rings for the ceremony because neither one of us like wearing rings ever. So we will never wear rings," she told People at the time. "Deal with it."

Prior to marrying Bick, the Fashion Police alum was married to Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006.

CelebritiesNews
kathy griffinmy life on the d listreality tvcomediangay icondivorcetv showentertainmentcelebritiescelebrity divorcecelebrity couple
Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she's not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

