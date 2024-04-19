Trigger warning: The following content includes discussions about rape and abortion.
One of our favorite things about Kelly Clarkson is that she always tells it like it is and knows how to make us laugh. It also doesn’t hurt that she can sing anything thrown at her, which she repeatedly proves on the “Kellyoke” segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Earlier this week, Clarkson had Hillary Clinton on as her guest. The two discussed the recent decision from Arizona’s Supreme Court that revived a law from 1864 that criminalizes abortion unless the woman’s life is at risk.
At a loss for words, Clarkson asked Clinton if she ever thought she’d witness this during her lifetime, to which she said, “I feared it would happen but I hoped it wouldn’t happen.”
Hillary Clinton & Kelly Clarkson React To Arizona Supreme Court Abortion Ruling
“It’s just insane to me the thinking that went on in 1864,” said Clarkson. “It’s a very different world, we know a lot more now and we’re going backward.”
“It’s horrifying in every way,” said Clinton. “Now, here we are in the middle of this very difficult period for women in about half the states of our country, who cannot get the care that they need."
Later in the interview, Clarkson got emotional as she lamented “voter apathy” and detailed issues she had with her own pregnancies.
“I literally asked God, this is a real thing, to just take me and my son in the hospital for the second time, because I was like, ‘It’s the worst thing,’” she said. “It was my decision, and I’m so glad I did it. I love my babies, but to make someone... You don’t realize how hard it is. The fact you would take that away from someone, that can literally kill them. The fact if they’re raped by their family member and they have to — it’s just like insane to me.”
In the end, both women stressed the importance of voting, even if you don’t feel like your vote matters. As we head into another tumultuous election season, stay on your guard and always stand up for what you believe in.