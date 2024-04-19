Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson details emotional pregnancies amidst Arizona's 1864 abortion ban

Kelly Clarkson details emotional pregnancies amidst Arizona's 1864 abortion ban

kelly clarkson abortion ban
Shutterstock

“I literally asked God, this is a real thing, to just take me and my son in the hospital," she said.

@andrewjstillman

Trigger warning: The following content includes discussions about rape and abortion.

One of our favorite things about Kelly Clarkson is that she always tells it like it is and knows how to make us laugh. It also doesn’t hurt that she can sing anything thrown at her, which she repeatedly proves on the “Kellyoke” segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Earlier this week, Clarkson had Hillary Clinton on as her guest. The two discussed the recent decision from Arizona’s Supreme Court that revived a law from 1864 that criminalizes abortion unless the woman’s life is at risk.

At a loss for words, Clarkson asked Clinton if she ever thought she’d witness this during her lifetime, to which she said, “I feared it would happen but I hoped it wouldn’t happen.”

Hillary Clinton & Kelly Clarkson React To Arizona Supreme Court Abortion Ruling

“It’s just insane to me the thinking that went on in 1864,” said Clarkson. “It’s a very different world, we know a lot more now and we’re going backward.”

“It’s horrifying in every way,” said Clinton. “Now, here we are in the middle of this very difficult period for women in about half the states of our country, who cannot get the care that they need."

Later in the interview, Clarkson got emotional as she lamented “voter apathy” and detailed issues she had with her own pregnancies.

“I literally asked God, this is a real thing, to just take me and my son in the hospital for the second time, because I was like, ‘It’s the worst thing,’” she said. “It was my decision, and I’m so glad I did it. I love my babies, but to make someone... You don’t realize how hard it is. The fact you would take that away from someone, that can literally kill them. The fact if they’re raped by their family member and they have to — it’s just like insane to me.”

In the end, both women stressed the importance of voting, even if you don’t feel like your vote matters. As we head into another tumultuous election season, stay on your guard and always stand up for what you believe in.

CelebritiesNews
abortionabortion banarizona 1864 abortion banarizona supreme courthillary clintonkelly clarksonwomens rights
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

47 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio