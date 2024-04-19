Trigger warning: The following content includes discussions about rape and abortion.

One of our favorite things about Kelly Clarkson is that she always tells it like it is and knows how to make us laugh. It also doesn’t hurt that she can sing anything thrown at her, which she repeatedly proves on the “Kellyoke” segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Earlier this week, Clarkson had Hillary Clinton on as her guest. The two discussed the recent decision from Arizona’s Supreme Court that revived a law from 1864 that criminalizes abortion unless the woman’s life is at risk.

At a loss for words, Clarkson asked Clinton if she ever thought she’d witness this during her lifetime, to which she said, “I feared it would happen but I hoped it wouldn’t happen.”