20 Sexy Pics Of '30 Coin' Star Miguel Ángel Silvestre

20 Sexy Pics Of '30 Coins' Star Miguel Ángel Silvestre To Celebrate The Actor Baring It All

Blessings to whoever created this man and delivered him to us.


If you haven't heard of Miguel Ángel Silvestre, you're missing out on one of Spain's hottest actors. Also, go watch Sense8 immediately. You're welcome.

Silvestre initially rose to prominence with his performance as El Duque in Sin tetas no hay paraíso. Since then, he's appeared in series such as Velvet, Narcos, 30 Coins , and Sky Rojo.

His performance as Paco in the supernatural Spanish TV series 30 Coins has garnered him more attention recently, especially because the show sees the actor bearing it all and leaving nothing to our imagination.

While you can check out some NSFW photos from the episode here and stream the show on HBO Max, scroll below for some of the best thirst pics Silvestre has shared on his Instagram.

