Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Fans react to Jennifer Lopez's story that Ayo Edebiri apologized to her on SNL

Fans react to Jennifer Lopez's story that Ayo Edebiri apologized to her on 'SNL'

Jennifer Lopez; Ayo Edebiri
Shutterstock

Did Ayo Edebiri tearfully apologize to Jennifer Lopez? Well, fans are having a blast reacting to this story on the internet.

The celebrity tea is piping hot today!

Jennifer Lopez claims that actress Ayo Edebiri offered her a tearful apology for being critical of her singing ability in a podcast years ago. However, some fans are questioning whether Jenny from the Block is telling the whole truth.

In case you're not as chronically online as we are and missed the drama, before Edebiri hosted the February 3 episode of Saturday Night Live with J.Lo as the musical guest, an old podcast from 2020 resurfaced where The Bear actress called Lopez's music career "one long scam."

"Well, that's the thing. She thinks she's on multiple tracks, but it's not her," she said on Laci Mosley'sScam Goddess podcast. "I think she thinks that she's still good even though, like, she's not singing for most of these songs."

She continued, "A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, 'J.Lo didn't have time to make it to the studio,' like, J.Lo was busy. It's like, 'Doing what?' Not singing, obviously."

Now, Lopez says Edebiri apologized to her shortly before the pair took to the stage for SNL.

"She was mortified and very sweet," Lopez said in an interview with Variety earlier this week." She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things. She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform."

Lopez added of Edebiri's apology, "She was just like, 'I'm so fucking sorry, it was so awful of me.'"

Despite Edebiri's comments about her talent as a pop star, Lopez explained that she was unaffected by the criticism. "It's funny," she confided. "I've heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn't affect me."

Edebiri has yet to confirm whether J.Lo's account of the events is accurate, but fans are mostly convinced that if the apology did take place, those tears were fake AF because Edebiri is a newly minted Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress.

"Ayo is an Emmy award-winning actress chile! She added them tears for razzle dazzle," one person commented on X (formerly Twitter).

"jlo really thinks it was an apology but in reality ayo was giving her a quick acting lesson," another fan wrote.

Other fans pointed out that Lopez didn't have to point out that the apology was tearful. "’With tears in her eyes’ jlo stays the most insufferable celeb out there," someone wrote.

While most people posting on social media were mocking the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer for believing in the apology since Edebiri is an award-winning actress, some are also standing up for J.Lo.

"Ayo is just getting started in Hollywood," a fan commented. "And whether people like it or not, J.Lo is a household name. What she said was distasteful for someone who is now coming into the fold, apologizing was the correct thing to do."

Another person said, "As she should. Thank you Ayo for taking accountability. Let all move forward."

Now we're dying to see if Edebiri will respond to Lopez's claim or keep it moving!

Keep scrolling to see more hilarious reactions to Lopez's "apology" story.

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesSNLTVComedyMusic
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio