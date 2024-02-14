Fans react to Jennifer Lopez's story that Ayo Edebiri apologized to her on 'SNL'

The celebrity tea is piping hot today!

Jennifer Lopez claims that actress Ayo Edebiri offered her a tearful apology for being critical of her singing ability in a podcast years ago. However, some fans are questioning whether Jenny from the Block is telling the whole truth.

In case you're not as chronically online as we are and missed the drama, before Edebiri hosted the February 3 episode of Saturday Night Live with J.Lo as the musical guest, an old podcast from 2020 resurfaced where The Bear actress called Lopez's music career "one long scam."

"Well, that's the thing. She thinks she's on multiple tracks, but it's not her," she said on Laci Mosley'sScam Goddess podcast. "I think she thinks that she's still good even though, like, she's not singing for most of these songs."

She continued, "A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, 'J.Lo didn't have time to make it to the studio,' like, J.Lo was busy. It's like, 'Doing what?' Not singing, obviously."

Now, Lopez says Edebiri apologized to her shortly before the pair took to the stage for SNL.

"She was mortified and very sweet," Lopez said in an interview with Variety earlier this week." She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things. She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform."

Lopez added of Edebiri's apology, "She was just like, 'I'm so fucking sorry, it was so awful of me.'"

Despite Edebiri's comments about her talent as a pop star, Lopez explained that she was unaffected by the criticism. "It's funny," she confided. "I've heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn't affect me."

Edebiri has yet to confirm whether J.Lo's account of the events is accurate, but fans are mostly convinced that if the apology did take place, those tears were fake AF because Edebiri is a newly minted Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress.

"Ayo is an Emmy award-winning actress chile! She added them tears for razzle dazzle," one person commented on X (formerly Twitter).

"jlo really thinks it was an apology but in reality ayo was giving her a quick acting lesson," another fan wrote.

Ayo is an Emmy award winning actress chile! She added them tears for razzle 👏🏽dazzle👏🏽 — Oh, Hell Yes: A Girlfriends Podcast (@HellYesGirl) February 13, 2024

jlo really thinks it was an apology but in reality ayo was giving her a quick acting lesson pic.twitter.com/04SMf26VSi — val (@puflyx) February 13, 2024 Other fans pointed out that Lopez didn't have to point out that the apology was tearful. "’With tears in her eyes’ jlo stays the most insufferable celeb out there," someone wrote. While most people posting on social media were mocking the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer for believing in the apology since Edebiri is an award-winning actress, some are also standing up for J.Lo. "Ayo is just getting started in Hollywood," a fan commented. "And whether people like it or not, J.Lo is a household name. What she said was distasteful for someone who is now coming into the fold, apologizing was the correct thing to do." Another person said, "As she should. Thank you Ayo for taking accountability. Let all move forward."

Ayo is just getting started in Hollywood. And whether people like it or not, J.Lo is a household name. What she said was distasteful for someone who is now coming into the fold, apologizing was the correct thing to do. — THAT girl. (@missmamassssss) February 13, 2024

As she should. Thank you Ayo for taking accountability. Let all move forward. — 🇵🇷MrCafeConLeche🇺🇲 (@Bronxadelphia) February 13, 2024

She goes running her mouth to then go crying to JLo scared as fuck pic.twitter.com/NEVzTsoXYZ — Negrita Del Bronx (@JLoisMother) February 13, 2024 Now we're dying to see if Edebiri will respond to Lopez's claim or keep it moving! Keep scrolling to see more hilarious reactions to Lopez's "apology" story.

I know Ayo left that dressing room like pic.twitter.com/DUEcrmJBzV — MALIK. (@MalikThaElite) February 13, 2024

JLO just now realizing that Ayo is an emmy winning ACTRESS pic.twitter.com/dYgQINOgXU — luca (@LucaGuadagnegro) February 13, 2024

“with tears in her eyes” jlo stays the most insufferable celeb out there — never wrong 🫶 (@crazy035546764) February 13, 2024

a real actress. they gave her that emmy for a reason !! pic.twitter.com/Rw4h9w9hzq — 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐞 (@arxhiiie) February 13, 2024

Ayo Edebiri after she apologized to Jennifer Lopez pic.twitter.com/fOwKvWQT1Q https://t.co/iL60LWNciY — Jerry🪐 (@xvesl) February 13, 2024

I once saw a clip of Jennifer Lopez on American Idol where she openly admitted to not knowing what "pentatonic" meant.



Maybe Ayo Edebiri was onto something. — Anti-Wife Equation (Cinema Enemy No.1)🔆 (@Ren_Chandler4) February 10, 2024

She folded??😭😭😭 she was spitting facts though no? — kehlani’s anonymous ex 🔆 (@nstar700) February 13, 2024

And the award goes to... Wow two years in a row ...Ayo Edebiri pic.twitter.com/JV0mM7vTx6 — Pop Culture Papa (@BAEMATT83) February 13, 2024