Gucci launches queer-inclusive campaign and enrages homophobic fans

Do homophobes have nothing better to do than just complain about literally everything the LGBTQ+ community does?

In the latest bout of anti-LGBTQ+ trolling, luxury fashion house Gucci has come under fire for having the audacity to release a Christmas campaign that included, le gasp, two men kissing each other in one, and two women kissing each other in another.

Released on Instagram under the creative vision of Sabato de Sarno, the campaign, which also includes photographs of straight people, tells the story of people photographed at various holiday party scenes decked out in their Gucci glamor and just expressing their love.

First, here are the two "offensive" posts in question: