Gucci launches queer-inclusive campaign and enrages homophobic fans
Is this still something we're really fighting about?
Do homophobes have nothing better to do than just complain about literally everything the LGBTQ+ community does?
In the latest bout of anti-LGBTQ+ trolling, luxury fashion house Gucci has come under fire for having the audacity to release a Christmas campaign that included, le gasp, two men kissing each other in one, and two women kissing each other in another.
Released on Instagram under the creative vision of Sabato de Sarno, the campaign, which also includes photographs of straight people, tells the story of people photographed at various holiday party scenes decked out in their Gucci glamor and just expressing their love.
First, here are the two "offensive" posts in question:
Second, let’s pull a couple of comments from each that showcase how mad people are about this:
“Two mentally ill men are kissing, but okay @gucci, you have to respect all your followers and clients, there are people who don’t accept this according to their culture, religion, mentality!”
“No one wanted to see this.”
“Unfollow(ed),” commented as a single word by… a lot of people.
Of course, there are plenty of supporters alive within the mix who are more than happy that Gucci had such public inclusion, especially considering the number of gay men who essentially run the fashion industry.
The jokes from the people making fun of the haters aside, the hatred still causes concern at a time when big and small brands have faced boycott threats for working with queer individuals. The whole Dylan Mulvaney and Bud Light fiasco may already seem like ancient history, but it is still too present to ignore homophobic remarks, regardless of how big or small they are.
As of now, there haven’t been any violent attacks, such as the attacks on Target’s Pride displays over the summer, but Gucci still managed to ruffle a few feathers with their campaign.
Here’s to hoping it only encourages them to do it a little more.