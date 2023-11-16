After being stuck in development hell since the early 2000s, the first trailer for the lesbian road-trip comedy Drive-Away Dolls has finally dropped.

The film follows “uninhibited free spirit” Jamie (Margaret Qualley), who is nursing her wounds from a recent breakup, and her uptight best friend Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan) as they set off on a road trip to Tallahassee, but things go awry when the two women cross paths with a group of inept criminals.

The original idea for the movie—titled Drive-Away Dykes—came from director Ethan Coen and was ultimately written by Coen and his wife, writer and editor Tricia Cooke. Out gay actor Colman Domingo stars as one of the criminals, while queer actress Beanie Feldstein plays a local cop. Matt Damon and our favorite daddy Pedro Pascal also show up in this comedy thriller set in 1999. The comedy of the film stems from the relationship between the two best friends and the calamities that occur when they find a briefcase—à la Pulp Fiction—that belongs to criminals hell-bent on getting it back. The trailer from the film shows off the comedy chops of all of the stars, including a scene where Feldstein beats up a bad guy to hilarious effect.

After years of languishing in development, Drive-Away Dolls is finally on its way to the big screen. “I think 20 years ago, we could’ve gotten an important lesbian movie made,” Coen said of why it took so long to get his movie made, according to Autostraddle. “But this is an unimportant lesbian movie. That just didn’t compute then.”

Drive-Away Dolls will be released in theaters on February 23, 2024.

2. The friendship between the two stars At the heart of the film is the friendship between Jamie and Marian who bond during their messy road trip. We love to see female friendships celebrated in the media, especially when they're queer!

3. Colman Domingo as the bad guy! Colman Domingo is brilliant in Netflix's new biopic Rustin, but we are just as excited to see him as a bumbling criminal.

5. Daddy Pedro Pascal We have no idea what his role is, but we are so excited to see our the internet's favorite daddy on the big screen!

6. The lesbian fashion Cut off t-shirts, big belt buckles, open button-down shirts, and wallet chains are making our '90s gay hearts sing. Watch the trailer below.