Scroll To Top
Movies

6 Things We Love In The Trailer For Ethan Coen's New Lesbian Road-Trip Comedy

6 Things We Love In The Trailer For Ethan Coen's New Lesbian Road-Trip Comedy

Jamie (Margaret Qualley) and Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan) in 'Drive-Away Dolls'
Courtesy of Focus Features

Colman Domingo, Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal and Matt Damon all star in this hilarious lesbian thriller.

After being stuck in development hell since the early 2000s, the first trailer for the lesbian road-trip comedy Drive-Away Dolls has finally dropped.

The film follows “uninhibited free spirit” Jamie (Margaret Qualley), who is nursing her wounds from a recent breakup, and her uptight best friend Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan) as they set off on a road trip to Tallahassee, but things go awry when the two women cross paths with a group of inept criminals.

The original idea for the movie—titled Drive-Away Dykes—came from director Ethan Coen and was ultimately written by Coen and his wife, writer and editor Tricia Cooke. Out gay actor Colman Domingo stars as one of the criminals, while queer actress Beanie Feldstein plays a local cop. Matt Damon and our favorite daddy Pedro Pascal also show up in this comedy thriller set in 1999. The comedy of the film stems from the relationship between the two best friends and the calamities that occur when they find a briefcase—à la Pulp Fiction—that belongs to criminals hell-bent on getting it back. The trailer from the film shows off the comedy chops of all of the stars, including a scene where Feldstein beats up a bad guy to hilarious effect.

After years of languishing in development, Drive-Away Dolls is finally on its way to the big screen. “I think 20 years ago, we could’ve gotten an important lesbian movie made,” Coen said of why it took so long to get his movie made, according to Autostraddle. “But this is an unimportant lesbian movie. That just didn’t compute then.”

Drive-Away Dolls will be released in theaters on February 23, 2024.

1. A mysterious briefcase

The comedy of the film stems from the calamities that occur when they find a briefcase—à la Pulp Fiction—that belongs to criminals hell-bent on getting it back.

2. The friendship between the two stars

At the heart of the film is the friendship between Jamie and Marian who bond during their messy road trip. We love to see female friendships celebrated in the media, especially when they're queer!

3. Colman Domingo as the bad guy! 

Colman Domingo is brilliant in Netflix's new biopic Rustin, but we are just as excited to see him as a bumbling criminal.

4. Beanie Feldstein kicking butt!

The trailer from the film shows off the comedy chops of all of the stars, including a scene where Feldstein beats up a bad guy to hilarious effect. We alss seeing her looking like a badass in a leather jacket we're obsessed with.

5. Daddy Pedro Pascal

We have no idea what his role is, but we are so excited to see our the internet's favorite daddy on the big screen!

6. The lesbian fashion

Cut off t-shirts, big belt buckles, open button-down shirts, and wallet chains are making our '90s gay hearts sing.

Watch the trailer below.

Drive-Away Dolls will be released in theaters on February 23, 2024. Watch the trailer below.

From Your Site Articles
MoviesLesbianComedyCelebrities
drive away dollsethan coencolman domingobeanie feldsteinmatt damonpedro pascalmovieslesbian movieslgbtq+ movies
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Don't miss the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Watch the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


QUEER CUTS: New Hope!

Watch it ON-DEMAND on the Advocate Channel App until November 15th.

Download our App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - Queer CutsOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 41 Stars Came Out In 2023

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

28 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film
Movies

27 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film

Andre Lamoglia; Jon Hamm; Jason Derulo
Celebrities

10 Times Celebs Talked About What They're Packing

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Latest Stories

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Read Full Bio