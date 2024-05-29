You thought Nicholas Galitzine's last 2 projects were gay? Check out what he's up to next

Between Red, White & Royal Blue and Mary & George, Galitzine has cornered the market on playing gay royals, but now he's taking on a new princely role that has the potential to be just as gay!

Galitzine is set to star as He-Man in the upcoming Masters of the Universe, part of Mattel's push to create films centered around its most popular toys. Because of Barbie's overwhelming popularity, Galitzine will play the role of He-Man in the film.

Based on the original '80s cartoon series He-Man & the Masters of the Universe, the movie follows Prince Adam of Eternia, who turns into He-Man and gets superhuman strength thanks to his Power Sword, Deadline reports. And although there is no word yet on the plot, we're likely guaranteed to see the muscular hero fight the villainous Skeletor.

Plus, this also means that we're going to get a movie where Galatzine is ripped and wearing very little clothing. Yes, please!

Galitzine's recent success playing gay royalty has us hopeful that the film will lean into the gayness that was present in the original cartoon series. I mean, he had a friend named *ahem* Fisto, who was a giant, muscle-bound bearded man who wore fur bikini-cut underwear.

If that's not enough proof of the cartoon's inherent queerness, in one episode, He-Man goes through a rainbow-colored time portal where he meets a giant violet-colored humanoid rabbit — furries would love him — who offers to "make great use" of He-Man's muscles, who then makes his escape by straddling the bunny-man's giant rocket ship. I mean, come on!

The film will also be released on June 5, 2026, during Pride Month, so we hope it's going to be at least a little gay or super campy.

Julie Rapaport, head of film production and development at Amazon MGM Studios, told Deadline that "this reintroduction of the character and his universe will be an epic film that will delight audiences from here to Eternia."

With Galitzine playing the ever-popular ripped hero based on a spiritually queer cartoon, we're crossing our fingers that we get a super gay take on He-Man!