The Saltburn house has become a CHAOTIC tourist destination

"I don't take it as flattering," the property owner said.

When movies get popular, so do the places they’re filmed, and Saltburn is proving to be no exception.

Much of the film, which gained notoriety for its shocking sex scenes and ability to push some boundaries, was filmed at an English countryside estate called Drayton House. However, the owner of the 700-year-old mansion, Charles Stopford Sackville, isn’t exactly happy at all of the attention his property has gained.

“I never envisaged the amount of interest there would be,” he admitted to the Daily Mail. “It’s quite weird. I don’t take it as flattering. How would you feel if people were taking pictures outside your house? I’d prefer the interest to blow over but I can’t make it blow over.”

Well, to be fair, if we didn’t want people taking pictures outside of our house, we wouldn’t lend it to a major motion picture for use and then be surprised it gained a fandom, but that’s neither here nor there.

That said, social media and the things people are doing at the house are actually the biggest part of the problem.

Replying to @user841084102 Public footpath from #Lowick in #Northamptonshire through the #draytonhouse Estate.

Apart from a TikTok video that shares detailed instructions on how to find the mansion, plenty of others also film themselves dancing in front of it to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder On The Dance Floor to pay tribute to Barry Keoghan’s naked dance around the mansion at the end of the movie.

Even though Stopford Sackville agreed to let production use his house, part of the terms were that the location would never be revealed. However, that didn’t stop the fans who are determined to get answers, which ultimately led to his current debacle.

Stopford Sackville said he has to patrol the estate now, noting “more than 50” people have trespassed off the public path and admitted some people “get a bit inquisitive, let’s say.”

As visits increase alongside the popularity of the film as more people watch it, it’s likely this won’t be over anytime soon for the homeowner, who will probably rethink any future involvement with another film.

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

