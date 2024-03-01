The 'Saltburn' house has become a CHAOTIC tourist destination

When movies get popular, so do the places they’re filmed, and Saltburn is proving to be no exception.

Much of the film, which gained notoriety for its shocking sex scenes and ability to push some boundaries, was filmed at an English countryside estate called Drayton House. However, the owner of the 700-year-old mansion, Charles Stopford Sackville, isn’t exactly happy at all of the attention his property has gained.

“I never envisaged the amount of interest there would be,” he admitted to the Daily Mail. “It’s quite weird. I don’t take it as flattering. How would you feel if people were taking pictures outside your house? I’d prefer the interest to blow over but I can’t make it blow over.”

Well, to be fair, if we didn’t want people taking pictures outside of our house, we wouldn’t lend it to a major motion picture for use and then be surprised it gained a fandom, but that’s neither here nor there.

That said, social media and the things people are doing at the house are actually the biggest part of the problem.