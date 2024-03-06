5 things from the new 'Sing Sing' trailer that have our hearts in total lockdown

Colman Domingo is doing a fantastic job making a name for himself, and with the sheer amount of talent he brings to the table, it doesn’t take long to figure out why.

At the moment, he’s up for an Oscar nomination for his starring role in Netflix’s Rustin,and he was recently featured on the cover of our sister publication,Out.

Well, even though we haven’t even seen the 2024 Oscars, rumors have already surfaced that Domingo’s next role in the Greg Kwedar-directed film Sing Sing will have him up for the same award in 2025.

In it, Domingo takes his turn telling the true story of Divine G, a man under false imprisonment at the titular prison where he’s incarcerated. From there, the story based on a real-life rehabilitation program he leads, with a fellow cast including Oscar-nominee Paul Raci (Sound of Metal) and even some formerly incarcerated actors.

The official trailer has just dropped, so watch below and scroll down for five things about it that already have our hearts in total lockdown:

1. The overall story A24/YouTube Because it’s based on a true story especially, our heartstrings are already melting just watching the trailer. Although it seems like it will be full of emotion that we may not fully be ready for, it also promises to be an inspiring look of what can happen not only from behind bars, but when someone believes so fully in a group society considers lost.

2. The performances A24/YouTube These should speak for themselves already from the trailer. If not, the film already got widespread praise after its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, where A24 picked it up to give it a bigger market spread.

3. Colman Domingo's monologues A24/YouTube “To die, to sleep, to dream,” he says with that silky smooth voice at the start of the trailer. Throughout, he talks about the program and we also see clips of the inspirational messages he gives to the inmates that tease exactly why he might already be up for another Oscar nod.

4. The raw emotion and vulnerability A24/YouTube I legit had tears at the end of the trailer. I can’t imagine what I’m going to be like at the end of the movie. Still undecided if one box of tissues will be enough to get me through it.

5. The impact it's already had A24/YouTube Again, the premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival had people talking enough that they’re already slating the as-yet-fully-unreleased film in next year’s Oscars even though this year’s Oscars haven’t happened yet. So, yeah, it’s pretty safe to see we think this one’s going to land pretty hard. In the meantime, tune into the 2024 Oscars on Sunday, March 10 to see Colman Domingo hopefully win his first Oscar.