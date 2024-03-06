Scroll To Top
Movies

5 things from the new 'Sing Sing' trailer that have our hearts in total lockdown

5 things from the new 'Sing Sing' trailer that have our hearts in total lockdown

5 things from the new 'Sing Sing' trailer that have our hearts in total lockdown
A24/YouTube

How did a movie trailer get me to cry so hard?

@andrewjstillman

Colman Domingo is doing a fantastic job making a name for himself, and with the sheer amount of talent he brings to the table, it doesn’t take long to figure out why.

At the moment, he’s up for an Oscar nomination for his starring role in Netflix’s Rustin,and he was recently featured on the cover of our sister publication,Out.

Well, even though we haven’t even seen the 2024 Oscars, rumors have already surfaced that Domingo’s next role in the Greg Kwedar-directed film Sing Sing will have him up for the same award in 2025.

In it, Domingo takes his turn telling the true story of Divine G, a man under false imprisonment at the titular prison where he’s incarcerated. From there, the story based on a real-life rehabilitation program he leads, with a fellow cast including Oscar-nominee Paul Raci (Sound of Metal) and even some formerly incarcerated actors.

The official trailer has just dropped, so watch below and scroll down for five things about it that already have our hearts in total lockdown:

1. The overall story

sing sing movie

A24/YouTube

Because it’s based on a true story especially, our heartstrings are already melting just watching the trailer. Although it seems like it will be full of emotion that we may not fully be ready for, it also promises to be an inspiring look of what can happen not only from behind bars, but when someone believes so fully in a group society considers lost.

2. The performances

sing sing movie cast

A24/YouTube

These should speak for themselves already from the trailer. If not, the film already got widespread praise after its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, where A24 picked it up to give it a bigger market spread.

3. Colman Domingo's monologues

colman domingo sing sing

A24/YouTube

“To die, to sleep, to dream,” he says with that silky smooth voice at the start of the trailer. Throughout, he talks about the program and we also see clips of the inspirational messages he gives to the inmates that tease exactly why he might already be up for another Oscar nod.

4. The raw emotion and vulnerability

sing sing

A24/YouTube

I legit had tears at the end of the trailer. I can’t imagine what I’m going to be like at the end of the movie. Still undecided if one box of tissues will be enough to get me through it.

5. The impact it's already had

acting in sing sing

A24/YouTube

Again, the premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival had people talking enough that they’re already slating the as-yet-fully-unreleased film in next year’s Oscars even though this year’s Oscars haven’t happened yet. So, yeah, it’s pretty safe to see we think this one’s going to land pretty hard.

In the meantime, tune into the 2024 Oscars on Sunday, March 10 to see Colman Domingo hopefully win his first Oscar.

Watch the 'Sing Sing' trailer below. 

MoviesEntertainment
a24divine ggreg kwedaroscarssing singcolman domingoColman Domingo
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio