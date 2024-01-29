Watch the first 10 minutes of ‘For the Love of DILFs’ season two episode two now! (exclusive)

Season two of For the Love of DILFs is officially underway and we are SO HAPPY it's back. It’s just as steamy, hilarious, and heartwarming as we could have hoped. Also, the drama and tea are already en fuego.

Not only did we get the twist of Daniel’s twin brother arriving on the scene at the end of episode one, and the tension between Aaron and Nick heating up over Kane, but episode two sees a new daddy arriving, who just might be causing some serious friction between our most solid couple (so far) Nigel and Rico.

In this exclusive 10-minute teaser we see Stormy Daniels waiting to greet DILF Manor’s newest guest Ed, and he’s a doctor honey, a doctor. Oh, and of course, he is also fine and hell. Dr. Ed arrives and Stormy breaks down that he’s going to get his first choice of Himbo for a date, and hands him a binder with photos of all the hottie Himbos inside. After, passing over self-appointed Jesus aka Aaron, and David and Derrick because like the Hart twins, Dr. Ed is a twin himself, he zeros in on Rico and his beautiful smile. You know, the very taken Rico. You just know Nigel is just going to love this! In this sneak peek the two go on their first date and the question becomes: Are sparks flying?