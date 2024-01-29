Scroll To Top
TV

Watch the first 10 minutes of For the Love of DILFs season two episode two now! (exclusive)

Watch the first 10 minutes of ‘For the Love of DILFs’ season two episode two now! (exclusive)

For the love of dilfs episode 2
Courtesy of OUTtv

A new daddy has arrived — do we have our first official love triangle?

rachiepants

Season two of For the Love of DILFs is officially underway and we are SO HAPPY it's back. It’s just as steamy, hilarious, and heartwarming as we could have hoped. Also, the drama and tea are already en fuego.

Not only did we get the twist of Daniel’s twin brother arriving on the scene at the end of episode one, and the tension between Aaron and Nick heating up over Kane, but episode two sees a new daddy arriving, who just might be causing some serious friction between our most solid couple (so far) Nigel and Rico.

In this exclusive 10-minute teaser we see Stormy Daniels waiting to greet DILF Manor’s newest guest Ed, and he’s a doctor honey, a doctor. Oh, and of course, he is also fine and hell.

Dr. Ed arrives and Stormy breaks down that he’s going to get his first choice of Himbo for a date, and hands him a binder with photos of all the hottie Himbos inside. After, passing over self-appointed Jesus aka Aaron, and David and Derrick because like the Hart twins, Dr. Ed is a twin himself, he zeros in on Rico and his beautiful smile. You know, the very taken Rico. You just know Nigel is just going to love this!

In this sneak peek the two go on their first date and the question becomes: Are sparks flying?

If you’re new to the world of For The Love Of DILFshere’s the tea, the show pairs up two different groups of gay men (older, sexy Daddies and sweet, hunky Himbos) to see if (under the watchful eye of host, friend, and sometimes relationship counselor Stormy Daniels) they can forge a real, cross-generational love connection. For one lucky couple, not only will they find love, but if they’re voted to be “most likely to succeed” they’ll also take home a cash prize of $10,000 as an investment in their future relationship. Yes, it's as steamy and camp as you would imagine, and we’re completely obsessed.

For The Love of DILFs is streaming on OUTtv. Watch the first 10 minutes of episode two now.

TVMenGayEntertainmentLove&Sex
for the love of dilfsfor the love of dilfs season 2gay datinggay dating competitiongay dating reality showgay lovestormy daniels
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio