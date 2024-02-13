Pro Gay Wrestling League announces upcoming reality series (EXCLUSIVE)

Professional wrestling is about to get even gayer.

The Professional Gay Wrestling League (PGW) is partnering with Get Me Out Productions to develop and produce a new reality series showcasing the first all-gay wrestling federation.

Boys in the Ring will be a “lighthearted and entertaining take on the original league” that “captures the league’s satirical twist on pro wrestling and its cheeky celebration of LGBTQIA communities,” according to a press release shared exclusively with PRIDE.

Founded by Jaymes Thompson in 2010, PGW served as a throwback to late-night wrestling shows of the 70s and 80s, and featured characters such as the Gay Avenger, Big Daddy, and GOP. These over-the-top personalities are said to be coming back as part of Boys in the Ring, where they will train a new generation of queer wrestlers in Las Vegas.