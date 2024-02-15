Jessica Capshaw teases 'Grey's Anatomy' return & fans are VERY EXCITED

Scroll To Top
Jessica Capshaw confirms date for 'Grey's Anatomy' return, fans are losing it
Instagram (@jessicacapshaw)

Arizona is coming back to Grey’s Anatomy, baby!

@andrewjstillman

Jessica Capshaw gave us every emotion possible and some we didn’t even know existed during her run as the pediatric-turned-fetal surgeon Dr. Arizona Robbins on Grey’s Anatomy. From her initial debut in season 5 back in 2008 all the way to her exit in 2018 after the season 14 finale, Dr. Robbins has long been cemented as a fan-favorite, even after she left the show.

Six years later, Capshaw is set to return for the upcoming 20th season, and fans are losing their minds.

Capshaw posted a photo on her Instagram of her in scrubs and a face mask with the simple caption “4.04.24,” with the season 20 premiere slated to debut on March 14.

According to Variety, exciting as it is to see her return, she will only appear as a guest star in one episode. When her return was first announced, the date was not, but Capshaw's caption has us thinking they'll be in the season's fourth episode, which is slated to air on April 4.

Fans are eagerly awaiting her return, regardless of how short or long she’ll be part of the show. When Capshaw first parted after season 14, sources told Deadline that creative differences with the show’s direction as the reason why she left.

Still, even then, showrunner Shonda Rhimes eluded that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw our favorite lesbian doctor, especially since Capshaw brought some much-needed representation to the show with her relationship with Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez.)

Comments under Capshaw’s post are flooded with excitement from fans of the show, and many are looking forward to the closure fans need for Callie and Arizona's fate, as well as how they're faring as they raise their daughter, Sophia (Eva Ariel Binder), together.

Though we don’t yet know exactly what Arizona’s character will bring to the new season, we’d be lying if we said we didn’t hope this turns back into a recurring or starring role instead of a guest one.

TVEntertainmentCelebrities
arizona robbinscallie torresgrey's anatomy season 20instagramjessica capshawsara ramirezgrey's anatomyGrey's Anatomy
Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio