Scroll To Top
Interviews

Roy Tomko: The gay psychic medium who's brought healing to Sasha Colby, Kylie Sonique Love, and more

Roy Tomko: The gay psychic medium who's brought healing to Sasha Colby, Kylie Sonique Love, and more

Roy Tomko Gay Psychic Medium Sasha Colby Kylie Sonique Love Reading
Shaun Vadella

Grab your tissues for this one!

rickycornish

Everybody say love!

Roy Tomko is a gay celebrity psychic medium sharing his gifts with the world and bringing powerful messages from the other side to our favorite queens from RuPaul's Drag Race.

The star recognized his abilities to talk to people who've passed on since he was a young child — but he didn't start his journey as a full-time psychic medium until the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I've always had the gift since I was about three years old. I've always been able to see the spirit realm around me. Psychic mediums get callings whenever the spirit realm feels that it's time to embark on the journey. For me, it was in the beginning of COVID. I felt a huge amount of sorrow in the world. This is what I do now full-time."

Tomko regularly shares his uplifting readings with his famous friends on his YouTube and Instagram, including his emotional conversations with Drag Race queens Sasha Colby, Kylie Sonique Love, Detox, and many more.

"I've been very blessed to sit with and communicate with so many amazing people. Sasha Colby is a very good friend of mine. Kylie Sonique Love is another great friend of mine and I've done readings for her. I've connected with so many great people. It's been a beautiful journey."

The medium even took the time to offer a tarot card reading to PRIDE's own Ricky Cornish, and spoiler alert... it was just as riveting as you'd expect it to be. Want to see more? Check out the video below.

Also, don't forget to book a session with Roy Tomko by checking out his website here.

Roy Tomko Gives Inspiring Psychic Reading to Ricky Cornishyoutu.be

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsTVVideoViralRuPaulsDragRaceDragQueensEntertainmentCelebrities
celebritiesdragentertainmentgayhealing journeyinterviewskylie sonique lovelgbtq+pridepsychic mediumricky cornishrupaul's drag racesasha colby
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

47 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio