Roy Tomko is a gay celebrity psychic medium sharing his gifts with the world and bringing powerful messages from the other side to our favorite queens from RuPaul's Drag Race.

The star recognized his abilities to talk to people who've passed on since he was a young child — but he didn't start his journey as a full-time psychic medium until the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I've always had the gift since I was about three years old. I've always been able to see the spirit realm around me. Psychic mediums get callings whenever the spirit realm feels that it's time to embark on the journey. For me, it was in the beginning of COVID. I felt a huge amount of sorrow in the world. This is what I do now full-time."

Tomko regularly shares his uplifting readings with his famous friends on his YouTube and Instagram, including his emotional conversations with Drag Race queens Sasha Colby, Kylie Sonique Love, Detox, and many more.

"I've been very blessed to sit with and communicate with so many amazing people. Sasha Colby is a very good friend of mine. Kylie Sonique Love is another great friend of mine and I've done readings for her. I've connected with so many great people. It's been a beautiful journey."

The medium even took the time to offer a tarot card reading to PRIDE's own Ricky Cornish, and spoiler alert... it was just as riveting as you'd expect it to be. Want to see more? Check out the video below.

Also, don't forget to book a session with Roy Tomko by checking out his website here.