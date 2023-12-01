Scroll To Top
Da Brat & Judy Say *This* Is What Queer Motherhood Is All About

Courtesy of WEtv

PRIDE sat down with the hip-hop legend who's embracing herself more than ever as a proud mother in the LGBTQ+ community.

rickycornish

It turns out motherhood is exactly what Da Brat was looking for!

The past few years, fans of the hip-hop icon have watched her fully embrace who she is as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, mainly thanks to her incredible marriage to her wife Jesseca "Judy" Dupart.

On their hit show Brat Loves Judy, audiences have seen the couple deal with multiple highs and lows, get engaged, and even put a ring on it.

Now, fans get to witness the couple welcome their new bundle of joy into the family on their new WEtv special Brat Loves Judy: The Baby Special.

"It's been a rollercoaster, but an amazing one. It's the best ride of my life. I have so been enjoying motherhood... the ups and downs, the ins and outs, the pees, the poops, the throw-ups... everything," Brat tells PRIDE.

Da Brat and Judy welcomed their son True Legend Harris-Dupart on July 6, 2023 at 8:30 pm ET, weighing in at 7lbs, 8oz and measuring 20in long.

When the wives decided to expand their family, Judy actually encouraged Brat to carry the baby. Judy has given birth three times previously to her older kids, so she wanted Brat to experience everything that came with motherhood.

"She is the most nurturing that I have ever met in my whole entire life. I figured she would appreciate all of the little things. There's just this connection when a baby comes out of you. I wanted to make sure that she got to experience all of that," Judy says.

Ever since she first met Judy, Brat has learned to truly love and accept herself after hiding in the closet for many years out of fear of what society and the hip-hop community would say about her.

Once she took a leap of faith and pursued a relationship with Judy, everything changed for her.

"Imagine being trapped in the closet for so long and not being able to talk about your life because of your career. It sucks! When I met her and felt so comfortable, it was just a weight lifted. I'm just very grateful that God sent her to me. I'm a whole different person, but I love me," Brat shares.

Brat Loves Judy: The Baby Special airs Thursday nights on WEtv. To see the full interview with Da Brat and Judy, check out the video below.

How Da Brat Broke Every Barrier By Having A Baby With Wife Jesseca Dupartyoutu.be

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

