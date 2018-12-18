These Carol-Themed Christmas Tunes Will Give You Queer Holiday Cheer

The good folks at Netflix decided to bless all the queer cinephiles of the world with an early Christmas present this year—and it's in the form of Carol-themed remakes of some classic Christmas songs!!

Directed by openly gay filmmaker Todd Haynes, one of the critically-acclaimed 2015 movie's most iconic scenes is when Carol (played by Oscar winner Cate Blanchett) and Therese (Rooney Mara) meet for the first time in a Manhattan department store while the former is shopping for a Christmas present for her daughter.

Since Carol is streaming on Netflix and since it is the Christmas season, what better way to celebrate both than with some remakes of classic carols like "Hark! The Harold Carols Sing" and "The 12 Days of Carolmas!"

Watch all of Netflix's Carol carols (try to say that 10 times fast) in the videos below!