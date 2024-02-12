Gay adult star officially charged for crimes involved with the Capitol Riot

Scroll To Top
Politics

Gay pornstar officially charged for crimes involved with the Capitol Riot
Here's how much time he will serve.

A seven-time GayVN nominee might not be the first person you’d think would be involved in the Proud Boys’ attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, but Steven Miles, a.k.a. “Sergeant Miles” is an anomaly that proved it can happen.

Miles was arrested in April 2022 for his alleged involvement in the attack, which just passed its third anniversary. According to WFLA, the Pasco Country Floridian was caught on camera assaulting police officers with his fellow Proud Boys and was charged with “assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, and related offenses.”

Ouch.

Last Friday, February 9, a D.C. courtroom sentenced Miles to two years in prison, a year of supervised release, and to pay $2,000 in restitution. He was tried alongside Matthew Lebrun, who was arrested after the FBI received a tip from a woman who supplied a photo of her with the two men. She alleged that the men admitted to entering the Capitol by breaking a window.

Miles has performed as Sergeant Miles, largely for Clips4Sale and Lucas Entertainment, since 2013, with videos being released as recently as this year.

Unfortunately, this reinforces the fact that politics and sexual orientation don’t always go hand-in-hand. At least in this case it appears justice has been served.

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

