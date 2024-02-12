Gay adult star officially charged for crimes involved with the Capitol Riot

A seven-time GayVN nominee might not be the first person you’d think would be involved in the Proud Boys’ attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, but Steven Miles, a.k.a. “Sergeant Miles” is an anomaly that proved it can happen.

Miles was arrested in April 2022 for his alleged involvement in the attack, which just passed its third anniversary. According to WFLA, the Pasco Country Floridian was caught on camera assaulting police officers with his fellow Proud Boys and was charged with “assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, and related offenses.”

See on Instagram Ouch. Last Friday, February 9, a D.C. courtroom sentenced Miles to two years in prison, a year of supervised release, and to pay $2,000 in restitution. He was tried alongside Matthew Lebrun, who was arrested after the FBI received a tip from a woman who supplied a photo of her with the two men. She alleged that the men admitted to entering the Capitol by breaking a window.