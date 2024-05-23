​5 LGBTQ+ stars who have fallen down the alt-right pipeline and are now the WORST





These queer stars are such a disappointment! Tinseltown/Shutterstock; s_bukley/Shutterstock Today, out bisexual model Amber Rose endorsed Trump on her Instagram account, reminding everyone that just because your fam doesn’t mean you have the best interests of the the LGBTQ+ community at heart. With hateful LGBTQ+ rhetoric on the rise across the country, we’re used to discovering that stars we love hold terrible viewpoints, but it really hurts when the celeb is also queer. But sadly, there are LGBTQ+ stars out there who started as liberals — and often as advocates — before falling down the alt-right pipeline. Now, these same celebrities who once espoused progressive viewpoints are spewing hateful rhetoric left and right. The pull towards conservatism is especially shocking these days when the majority of the Republican Party’s platform seems to hinge on hating trans people, drag queens, and the entire LGBTQ+ community. And it’s not like they even zip their lips and keep their hate-filled political opinions to themselves; they all feel the need to broadcast it to the entire world. From supporting Donald Trump to loving Hitler to hating Muslims, these stars make us wish “canceling” someone was a more permanent thing than it has proven to be in recent years. These stars need to be reminded that sometimes it’s ok to just sit down and shut up!

Amber Rose View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) Out bisexual model Amber Rose rose to fame while she was dating Kanye West, but become a bit of a feminist icon after the two broke up and he attacked her for being a former stripper. His slut-shaming comments led Rose to organize a SlutWalk in Los Angeles to protest systemic sexual harassment and assault. But now, she's turned her back on feminism and taken a deep dive into the alt-right pipeline. Despite her calls for the end to sexual assault, today Rose endorsed former President Donald Trump and posted photo of herself with Trump on her Instagram account. Another one bites the dust.

Tila Tequila Tinseltown/Shutterstock When bisexual star Till Tequila was starring in her own reality TV dating show A Shot of Love with Tila Tequila, no one could have predicted that one day she'd become an alt-right Trump supporter who has said that Hitler is a great man. She also posted a Photoshopped image of herself standing on the train tracks in front of the Birkenau concentration camp wearing a skimpy silver outfit accessorized with an SS cap and a swastika armband.

Caitlyn Jenner View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) When Olympian-turned-reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner first came out as trans she may not have ever been a leftist, but she quickly became a trans-rights advocate — she even authored an op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018 admitting she was was wrong about Trump, writing that "the trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president." But now, years later, she is a staunch Trump supporter who frequently repeats conservative talking points about why trans women shouldn't be allowed in sports.

Lohanthony Lohanthony archives/YouTube Anthony Quintal, better known to fans as Lohanthony, is a former YouTube star who rocketed to stardom as a gay teenager famous for his pop culture commentary and liberal politics. Despite his role as an LGBTQ+ advocate and someone who young queer teens looked up to, in 2020 he made a video where he turned away from his gay identity, saying that he had chosen to live a life of "Christian celibacy," that he was movie away from the "sexual immorality" of his past gay relationships, and compared his sexual relationships with men to addiction, Business Insider reports. Since then almost all of his YouTube videos have been wiped from the internet and his Instagram account only has a few religious posts.