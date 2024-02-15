Bowen Yang shares new details about his shady & gay 'Wicked' character

We do think so, honey!

Following the grand premiere of the Wicked trailer during the Super Bowl telecast, we are now learning new information about Bowen Yang’s character in the film.

On Wednesday, Feb. 14, a new Las Culturistas episode dropped with Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers discussing all things pop culture. Given that the Wicked trailer had just dropped, Yang shared new details about his character, Pfannee, and the process that went into bringing him to life.

“Everyone, get ready: I’m really showing my range, I’m playing a gay guy,” Yang started. “But, you know, I’m playing a hater for the first time. He’s not just any gay guy — Pfannee is a hater. This guy SUCKS! Frankly, he’s a racist. He sees a green person and he goes, ‘I’m gonna f*cking ruin that person’s life.’”

He continued, “I will say, the discussions going into Pfannee… Jon M. Chu, god bless him, is a director, down. No small parts. He’s like, ‘Let’s sit down and talk about Pfannee and ShenShen.’ And then me and Bronwyn [James] were, ‘Absolutely!’ Ari [Ariana Grande] was there, and then the four of us talked about these people. I think we arrived at something really interesting. I can’t wait for you guys to see.”