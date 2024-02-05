Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Jacob Elordi faces assault allegations from an Australian radio show producer

Jacob Elordi faces assault allegations from an Australian radio show producer

Jacob Elordi faces assault allegations from an Australian radio show producer
Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

Yes, this does involve his bathwater.

@andrewjstillman

Jacob Elordi is in deep water again, and this time it doesn’t involve a bathtub.

Well, it sort of does, but it mostly involves an alleged assault theSaltburnstar enacted on Joshua Fox, a producer for the Australian radio show “The Kyle & Jackie O Show,” at the Clovelly Hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs.

Fox went on the show to share his account of the situation, where he said he’d asked Elordi if he could have some of his bathwater for Jackie O’s birthday, referencing the viral scene from the movie that’s had everyone talking. Allegedly, when Elordi asked Fox to stop filming him, he refused, and the situation escalated.

Saying he felt uncomfortable and it was the only evidence he had, Fox said Elordi “just flips and he kind of pushes me against the wall and his hands are on my throat.”

The footage for the incident has yet to be released, and the New South Wales Police told Variety, “Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs. Police were told about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries. Inquiries into the incident is continuing.”

Yikes.

At the moment, we haven’t heard anything from the Elordi camp about the allegations, which could damper the actor’s career at a time when he’s up for supporting actor for Saltburn at the BAFTA Film Awards as well as the Rising Star Award. The Euphoriastar is also slated in Paul Schrader’s upcoming Oh, Canada and Guillermo del Toro’s Dr. Frankenstein.

CelebritiesNews
saltburnbafta film awardsclovelly hoteljoshua foxthe kyle & jackie o showjacob elordiJacob Elordi
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio