Jacob Elordi is in deep water again, and this time it doesn’t involve a bathtub.

Well, it sort of does, but it mostly involves an alleged assault theSaltburnstar enacted on Joshua Fox, a producer for the Australian radio show “The Kyle & Jackie O Show,” at the Clovelly Hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs.

Fox went on the show to share his account of the situation, where he said he'd asked Elordi if he could have some of his bathwater for Jackie O's birthday, referencing the viral scene from the movie that's had everyone talking. Allegedly, when Elordi asked Fox to stop filming him, he refused, and the situation escalated. Saying he felt uncomfortable and it was the only evidence he had, Fox said Elordi "just flips and he kind of pushes me against the wall and his hands are on my throat."