Jacob Elordi faces assault allegations from an Australian radio show producer
Jacob Elordi faces assault allegations from an Australian radio show producer
Yes, this does involve his bathwater.
Jacob Elordi is in deep water again, and this time it doesn’t involve a bathtub.
Well, it sort of does, but it mostly involves an alleged assault theSaltburnstar enacted on Joshua Fox, a producer for the Australian radio show “The Kyle & Jackie O Show,” at the Clovelly Hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs.
Fox went on the show to share his account of the situation, where he said he’d asked Elordi if he could have some of his bathwater for Jackie O’s birthday, referencing the viral scene from the movie that’s had everyone talking. Allegedly, when Elordi asked Fox to stop filming him, he refused, and the situation escalated.
Saying he felt uncomfortable and it was the only evidence he had, Fox said Elordi “just flips and he kind of pushes me against the wall and his hands are on my throat.”
The footage for the incident has yet to be released, and the New South Wales Police told Variety, “Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs. Police were told about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries. Inquiries into the incident is continuing.”
Yikes.
At the moment, we haven’t heard anything from the Elordi camp about the allegations, which could damper the actor’s career at a time when he’s up for supporting actor for Saltburn at the BAFTA Film Awards as well as the Rising Star Award. The Euphoriastar is also slated in Paul Schrader’s upcoming Oh, Canada and Guillermo del Toro’s Dr. Frankenstein.