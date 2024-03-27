Watch Kristen Stewart turn Seth Meyers into a 'lesbian icon' with drunken makeover

They started by downing drinks inspired by movies Stewart starred in, like a Panic Room cocktail made with a toxic stew of energy drinks and a tic-tac to stand in for Xanax and a Twilight-themed cocktail stirred with a wooden stake, Just Jared reports.
As the pair got increasingly drunk, they played an “Ask Me Anything” game and took turns doing dramatic readings of “dumb” lines of dialogue.
But it’s what happened at the end of the episode that we're obsessed with.
After calling K Stew a “lesbian icon” — a title she proudly accepted — Meyers asked the 33-year-old star to give him a lesbian makeover.
“Here’s the deal, Kristen Stewart. I have a bunch of lesbian accessories and clothes behind us, and I am now counting on you to turn me into a lesbian icon,” Meyers said.
Stewart groaned in response, “Oh, God,” but Meyers replied, “Just do it!”
Stewart goes through the racks of clothing and accessories the show provided, including a tote bag reading “Kiss More Girls” and another with the Venus symbol, “This is really dated, dude!”
Yeah,” Meyers said while peaking over a partition set up for him to change behind. “I mean, I’m kind of an expert on how lesbians dress, so…”
Stewart quickly picked out a denim jacket that the former Saturday Night Live star wore with only the top button closed over a white T-shirt, wire-rimmed glasses, and black jeans. Then she decided that the fit needed to be topped off with a hat, so she grabbed an olive green beanie for him to wear.
“Dude! You look f***ing cool,” she said. “Do you not feel cooler than you’ve ever felt?”
Stewart is cool enough that she somehow managed to make the straight-laced, suit-wearing Meyers look infinitely closer to the lesbian icon status he was hoping for.
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.