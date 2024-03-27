Watch Kristen Stewart turn Seth Meyers into a 'lesbian icon' with drunken makeover

Kristen Stewart is a lesbian icon, but now Seth Meyers is too!

Yesterday, the Love Lies Bleeding star joined the Late Night host for his popular “Day Drinking” segment, during which the two got sloshed at a gay bar in New York City.

They started by downing drinks inspired by movies Stewart starred in, like a Panic Room cocktail made with a toxic stew of energy drinks and a tic-tac to stand in for Xanax and a Twilight-themed cocktail stirred with a wooden stake, Just Jared reports.

As the pair got increasingly drunk, they played an “Ask Me Anything” game and took turns doing dramatic readings of “dumb” lines of dialogue.