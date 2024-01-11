Scroll To Top
Kristen Stewart confirms Twilight is 'such a gay movie,' and fans are screeching

Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

She said what she said!

rachelkiley

Kristen Stewart is finally acknowledging something queer Twihards have been saying for years now—those movies were lowkey gay as hell.

The actress recently spoke to Varietyin anticipation of premiering two new movies, Love Me and Love Lies Bleeding, at the Sundance Film Festival later this month, with a large focus of the conversation revolving around how she’s found her footing as a queer actress and role model after growing up in the spotlight.

They also discussed how she’s revisited several of her iconic movies, including Panic Room (“I was gay,” Stewart admitted, laughing) and the Twilight franchise that essentially gave her free rein to take whatever roles she wanted in Hollywood thanks to its wild success.

And despite both the movies and the books they are based on revolving around a teen girl caught in a love triangle with two supernatural guys (played by Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner), queer fans have often found something deeply relatable in its themes. Now, with distance, Stewart admits she does, too.

“I can only see it now,” she said. “I don’t think it necessarily started off that way, but I also think that the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating. It’s such a gay movie. I mean, Jesus Christ, Taylor and Rob and me, and it’s so hidden and not OK.”

“I mean, a Mormon woman wrote this book. It’s all about oppression, about wanting what’s going to destroy you,” Stewart continued. “That’s a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love.”

While homophobic and heteronormative Twilight fans are currently acting bewildered and horrified on social media, plenty of fans across the sexuality spectrum who know what’s up are raising a glass in support of KStew calling it like it is.

Heck yeah! Now...when are we getting Halsey's gay Twilight remake??

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

