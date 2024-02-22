Marcia Gay Harden says 'hate mail' accused her of 'grooming' her 3 queer children

It’s a pretty pathetic state of affairs for people to want children to grow up with unsupportive, unloving parents, but when you follow the thought process of anti-LGBTQ+ bigots all the way through, that’s one of the places you inevitably end up.

And Marcia Gay Harden seems to have watched that play out firsthand after she publicly shared that all of her children are queer.

During last year’s Drag Isn’t Dangerous livestream telethon, the Pollock actress mentioned that her 25-year-old, Eulala, is non-binary, while her 19-year-old twins, Hudson and Julitta, identify as gay and fluid, respectively.

“I've learned an awful lot about gender nonconformity, and I've learned a lot about what I was already understanding in my own life,” she told People, “I was already learning a lot about the gay community, but at the time, we spoke more about gay community rather than queer community. And I think now the kids talk a lot about the queer community, and it's much more expansive.”