Marcia Gay Harden says 'hate mail' accused her of 'grooming' her 3 queer children

Marcia Gay Harden says 'hate mail' accused her of 'grooming' her 3 queer children

Marcia Gay Harden
Tinseltown/Shutterstock

The actress publicly shared that all three of her kids are queer last year.

rachelkiley

It’s a pretty pathetic state of affairs for people to want children to grow up with unsupportive, unloving parents, but when you follow the thought process of anti-LGBTQ+ bigots all the way through, that’s one of the places you inevitably end up.

And Marcia Gay Harden seems to have watched that play out firsthand after she publicly shared that all of her children are queer.

During last year’s Drag Isn’t Dangerous livestream telethon, the Pollock actress mentioned that her 25-year-old, Eulala, is non-binary, while her 19-year-old twins, Hudson and Julitta, identify as gay and fluid, respectively.

“I've learned an awful lot about gender nonconformity, and I've learned a lot about what I was already understanding in my own life,” she told People, “I was already learning a lot about the gay community, but at the time, we spoke more about gay community rather than queer community. And I think now the kids talk a lot about the queer community, and it's much more expansive.”

But despite Harden’s determination to learn from her children and embrace them for who they are, she says there were a lot of strangers who took issue with that.

“I got so much hate mail and so much how I'm grooming my kids and all this, that, and the other,” she admitted. “The response from each one of [my kids] was, ‘Work it, mom. Work it, mom. You're doing something right if that's happening.’”

While the opinions of weirdos on the internet aren’t going to make Harden reconsider her support of her children, she did acknowledge the struggle she, like so many other parents, has when it comes to wanting to protect her children from the world and from learning some of life’s harder lessons.

“I've learned to accept each of them for the beauty that they are and dispel expectation. I've learned that at the end of the day, it's their life,” she said. “It is their life. I want them to be happy in it.”

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

