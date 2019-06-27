Orange Is the New Black Teases the End in Trailer for Final Season

The official trailer for the seveth and final season of Orange Is the New Black has been released at last!

A lot has changed in the course of the six years we’ve followed the Litchfield ladies, with the most notable change coming into play with this upcoming season — Piper Chapman is out of prison.

Whatever you think of Piper (and there’s certainly plenty of divisiveness to go around), it was her story that brought us into the prison back in season one, and she’s driven much of the plot since then. So for the show give her her freedom while the rest of the gang is still behind bars could make for an interesting dynamic.

But, for those who have been over Piper’s story since season one, not to fear, plenty of our faves are returning and featured heavily in the trailer.

Unfortunately, a number of beloved characters disappeared after season five, when the aftermath of a riot at Litchfield Penitentiary resulted in inmates getting shipped off to different prisons. The fates of many remain unknown to us, and it’s unclear if we’ll get any resolutions or reappearances in the final season.

While there’s still another month of waiting before we say our goodbyes to the cast of characters we’ve followed for the last several years, we’ve at least got a few cool videos to keep us company once we’ve rewatched the trailer a few times.

There’s this teaser trailer, which features the cast singing along to the theme song (fair warning, that sounds fun and happy but it’s definitely more on the bittersweet side of things):

And there’s also this video of the cast saying goodbye to the show they’ve devoted the last six years of their lives to:

Warning: This may make you cry. The Final Season, 2019. #OITNB pic.twitter.com/bUp2yY0aoK — Orange Is the New... (@OITNB) October 17, 2018

And if that’s not quite enough, you can always go marathon the entire show one last time before the end arrives.

The final season hits Netflix on July 26.