Naya Rivera Died 1 Year Ago Today & Her Family & Fans Are Mourning

It's been exactly one year since Naya Rivera, most widely known from her role as Santana Lopez on Glee, accidentally drowned in a California lake after saving her 5-year-old son, Josey.

While family, friends, and fans are mourning and celebrating her life on the tragic anniversary, her mother, Yolanda Previtire, has opened up about the last time she spoke with her daughter on the day she died.

"I missed two of her FaceTime calls, and I called her back," Previtire told Good Morning America. "And we had a beautiful conversation. The sun was kissing her face and she was just beautiful."

Previtire said she took screenshots of the FaceTime call and told her daughter that the waves were "choppy" and to "call when you get off the water." Sadly, that call never came. Those photos later were used to help the police find Rivera's location.

If there's one thing Previtire hopes Rivera's tragic passing can remind people of, it's love. "I would like my daughter's legacy to be one that teaches people to love," she said. "Love who you are because you don't get another life."

Glee castmates, fans, and friends shared their thoughts on social media as well:

RIP.