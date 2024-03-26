Scroll To Top
Here's why fans are CONVINCED Beyoncé & Lady Gaga are finally releasing that 'Telephone' sequel

Lady Gaga and Beyoncé
Could it be true?

Anticipation is through the roof with just few days left until Beyoncé releases her eighth studio album. And for some fans, a lot of that revolves around wanting the answer to just one question: Will we finally be getting the long-awaited sequel to “Telephone?”

More than that, they’ve been compiling evidence as to why they think the answer is a resounding “yes.”

Just in case you somehow missed this important milestone in pop music history, Beyoncé was featured on a Lady Gaga track, “Telephone,” back in 2010. The nearly 10-minute music video quickly became a fan favorite, as Bey bails Gaga out of prison, they poison her boyfriend and a whole diner full of people, then drive off into the desert together.

But most importantly, the video ends with a promise: “To be continued…”

Despite this, no sequel was ever made. And the lack of a “Telephone pt. 2” of some sort has haunted fans of both artists for over a decade now.

It's also frequently resulted in rumors that perhaps the track is finally happening — rumors that were reignited with the announcement of Cowboy Carter and the promise of collaborations. For the most part, this initially seemed like just more wishful thinking. But as we draw closer, fans have actually found some things that make it seem worth considering the possibility that the time has finally come.

Could this be it? Could we really be entering the long-awaited payoff era to the “Telephone” music video?

Some fans are screaming and crying with hope, while others have been down this path too many times to keep on believing it will ever happen.

For now, all we can do is wait. Fortunately, that's something Gaga fans are already accustomed to doing when it comes to new music.

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

