Shop Your Pride: Dive into LGBTQ+ & Ally Brands with The Grand Opening of The Pride Store

Today marks the dazzling launch of The Pride Store, a haven for those who seek products that not only embrace their LGBTQ+ identity but also support brands committed to authenticity and giving back. As we navigate a world where some brands merely 'pinkwash' to appeal to the LGBTQ+ community, The Pride Store emerges as an authentic sanctuary for all your lifestyle needs.

Jewelry that Speaks Volumes Elevate your look with timeless jewelry designed not just to reflect your identity but to be cherished for years. Dive into classic yet modern designs from brands like Doruk Silver, Genevieve, 80therreasons, and Nashelle Jewelry. Barbie enthusiasts will adore Rachel Glauber’s collection, featuring necklaces, earrings, and more inspired by the iconic doll.

Expressive Apparel for All Explore LGBTQ+ designed apparel that celebrates your identity. Woody New York offers intimate apparel, including v-shaped underwear and adjustable leather harnesses (that comes with pockets for lube, condoms, and everything else you need), perfect for showcasing your curves. Stuzo Clothing and Small Town Weirdo bring you genderless shirts and queer takes on pop culture, ensuring you wear your pride with style.

Art That Redefines Deck your walls with subversive queer art that redefines pop culture. The Werkroom crafts sexy, queer interpretations of classic characters, while PS Burbach offers colorful pop art portraits of LGBTQ+ icons. Don't miss out on the abstract designs by Andy Sklar.

Crafting Your Perfect Cup Say goodbye to big brand coffee and tea. Joe Coffee, the unofficial roaster of NYC, offers artisanal coffee blends, while Vahdam provides finely curated tea blends. Obvi detox supplements and collagenics support your wellness journey.

Haircare with a Purpose Style your hair with care using products from Almost Famous, Glister, Tiri Pro, and Hauteness. Prohibition Wellness' Beard & Hair Oil is a standout for anyone aiming to level up their beard game.

Warm Up Your Space Deck out your home with LGBTQ+ brands! Playful games, scented candles, and glowing throw blankets from Mukikim, Bougie Funk, Wallford Luxury Home Fragrances, and Noble House will add warmth and personality to your space.

Pet Care and Skincare Delights TrueBlue offers wipes for your furry friends, while The Pride Store's skincare collection boasts luscious lip balms, mud masks, bath salts, and revitalizing facial serums from Prohibition Wellness, Innatus, Dr. Botanicals, Skin Chemists, Lola Soaps, and more.

Melodies and Pleasure Set the mood with turntables and speakers from The Pride Store. Victor's record players and Emerson's portable karaoke players are sure to enhance your music experience.

Intimate Wellness to Elevate Pleasure Calexotics leads the way in intimate wellness with a range of products, including butt plugs, prostate massagers, vibrators, and more. From essentials to adventurous toys, The Pride Store has everything you need for a delightful time with yourself or a friend.