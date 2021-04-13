Demi Lovato Is Making a TV Comeback With NBC Pilot Hungry

Demi Lovato could be making an epic comeback to television!

The Grammy-nominated pop singer, who just came out as pansexual late last month after years of identifying as queer, is set to executive produce and star in an NBC/Universal Television comedy pilot entitled Hungry.

According to a report from Variety, the show follows a troupe of "friends who belong to a food issues group and help each other as they look for love, success, and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better."

The Hollywood Reporter also notes that if the pilot is picked up and greenlit to become a full series, it will be the firs time Demi has had a regular TV role since the early days of her career when she played the titular lead in Disney Channel's series Sonny With a Chance which premiered back in 2009.

Alongside Demi, Suzanne Martin is executive producing (and writing) Hungry, with Will & Grace's Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner, her manager Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, and James Shin also serving as EPs.

Hopefully, Hungry gets picked up, and we all get to see the mark Demi will leave behind in the TV world!