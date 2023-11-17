'Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi Says Michael B. Jordan Was Bad In Bed

Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi just crushed the fantasies of millions of people when she told the world that actor Michael B. Jordan isn’t good in bed.

On the season 7 reunion of the popular Netflix reality show, Tiesi was hooked up to a polygraph machine while host Tan France of Queer Eye fame grilled her for information about her claim that she bedded the Black Panther star.

“Is Michael B. Jordan good in bed?” France asked as part of the lie detector test.

The reality show star replied, “I’m going to be in so much trouble. No.”

Despite some cast members doubting her story, the polygraph showed that Tiesi was telling the truth, disappointing fans everywhere. “I’m sorry, babe,” she said. “S–t! Crushed a lot of girls’ dreams today.”

The questions stem from an episode of Selling Sunset where the real estate agent bragged about having sex with Jordan during a dinner with her Selling Sunset co-stars Amanza Smith, Chrishell Stause, and Emma Hernan

While at dinner Stause asked, “Who would you sleep with, celebrity-wise? Who would you pick?” Smith answered, “Michael B. Jordan” which prompted Teisi to chime in, saying, “I could do that, and I’ve done that,” according to PageSix.

Hernan excitedly shouted, “Oh! You have?! Oh! Oh, my God! I wanna live through that vagina right now!”

Teisi went on the joke that Jordan isn’t the only A-lister she’s had sex with. “I’ve slept with all of my favorites,” she quipped. “I’m kidding.” The 32-year-old reality tv star was previously married to NFL star Johnny Manziel from 2018 to 2021 and has a child with actor Nick Cannon.

Despite Teisi’s story being backed up by the polygraph, the tests are notoriously inaccurate so we choose to live in ignorant bliss and believe Jordan is capable of rocking our worlds!

Selling Sunset's season 7 reunion is currently streaming on Netflix.