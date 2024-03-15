PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 3/15

Scroll To Top

Hi Fam! 🌈

Have I told you lately just how much we love our queer pop culture? This week was such a reminder of just how unique, sexy, creative, and exciting LGBTQ+ folks are. From making us giggle on red carpets, lighting up our screens with incredible stories, to bringing the drama, and effortlessly smacking down the haters. Yeah, there is plenty to be proud of this week.

That includes our love stories, even when they show up in the most unexpected of places — life for instance, inside the DILF mansion. That's right PRIDE had the incredible pleasure this week of popping up as a guest judge on one of our favorite shows For the Love of DILFs to help out with the First Impressions interview challenge. I was on the set for a tour of the behind-the-scenes, as well as a sit down with its iconic host Stormy Daniels. In our digital cover story, she opens up about her feelings on love and if the cast is there for the right reasons. We also featured our challenge-winning couple Nigel and Rico who gush about thier unconventional love story.

But that’s not all — oh not even close! This week PRIDE caught up with Chris Olsen, Chris Colfer, Kevin Mchale, the cast of Girl5eva, Gothy Kendoll, and more. We cackle over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s most humiliating moments and get the the bottom of the sexy solo activity known as ‘gooning’.

Plus, see what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week. Check it out below! ⬇️

Stormy Daniels talks love & motives on ‘For the Love of DILFs’ EXCLUSIVE COVER STORY

Bob of Scotland

'For the Love of DILFs' stars Nigel & Rico Found Love at 10,000 feet EXCLUSIVE COVER STORY

Bob of Scotland

Did Chris Olsen just imply that Austin Wolf slid into his DMs?

Instagram @chrisolsen @austinwolfff

Chris Colfer is 'concerned' & 'aroused' by viral 'Glee' song on TikTok

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Reneé Rapp hard-launches relationship with Towa Bird at Oscars party

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

10 of the most HUMILIATING things MAGA queen Marjorie Taylor Greene has ever done

Shutterstock

Kevin McHale served as David Archuleta's gay guide when he was coming out (exclusive)

Instagram @kevinmchale @davidarchie

Gothy Kendoll reveals why she joined OF & we're SHOOK

World of Wonder; X (@gothykendoll)

What the heck is 'gooning'? A gay man explains the steamy solo activity

Shutterstock

'Drag Race's Brita Filter shares she used PrEP to cure another life-altering virus

World of Wonder

The cast of 'Girls5Eva' dish on gay dating and the hilarious new season

Netflix

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈

PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish covered the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Oscars Sunday! He interviewed tons of your favorite LGBTQ+ celebs and allies including Chris Colfer, Chris Olsen, Kevin McHale, Bailee Madison, and many more.

  

  

  

Bernardo Sim hit the town in Miami for a screening of Problemista one of our most anticipated comedies this year! The film hails from the delightful and bizarre imagination of Julio Torres. Stay tuned for our review!

  

I hit the road for a trip to Austin for this year's SXSW Film Festival! Aside from consuming a whole lot of tacos (the Cuban Pig taco at Velvet Tacos was to die for!) I caught screenings of some of this year's most exciting queer movies and tv shows including I Saw the TV Glow, 3 Body Problem, Sing Sing, and Y2k. I also sat down with Sense8 star Brian J. Smith for an exclusive one-on-one interview about his directorial debut A House is not a Disco a gorgeous documentary about the legacy and future of The Pines on Fire Island. Stay tuned for that interview coming soon!

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

Oh! And and I caught a screening of Love, Lies, Bleeding back in San Francisco. Folks, when I tell you that this movie MUST-SEE I mean it!

  

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀

Here's what we're watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend!

In theaters: ‘Love Lies Bleeding’

Love Lies Bleeding

Courtesy of A24

When I tell you to run don't walk to see Love Lies Bleeding in the theater weekend I 👏 am 👏 not 👏 joking 👏! This film from director Rose Glass and featuring sapphic heartthrobs Kristen Stewart and Katy O'Brien is the lesbian-crime-thriller-body-horror-romance we have been wanting, praying for and craving! Get into it!

TV & Chill: ‘Young Royals’ & ‘Girls5Eva’

Young Royals and Girls5eva

Courtesy of Netflix

Baby, it is cold outside! But don't worry there is plenty to bring on your screen inside. This week Netflix dropped two must-see shows. First up is part one of the third and final (SOB!) season of Young Royals. Prince Wilhelm and Simon we are rooting for you! Then after you feel all those FEELINGS you're going to need a laugh. Thankfully Girls5eva is back and anytime we can get more Paula Pell in our eyes, our hearts are singing!

In our ears: Judas Priest’s ‘Invincible Shield’ and Ariana Grande’s ‘Eternal Sunshine’

You literally cannot overstate the impact that Judas Priest and its frontman Rob Halford have had on metal and queer culture in the 50, yes 50, years they have been putting out music. Invincible Shield marks the band's 19th album and yes, they still rock. Heavy music not your jam? No worries. Arianators assemble because your queen's new album Eternal Sunshine has arrived. We are obsessed!

Empowering women with Nashelle Jewelry this Women's History Month

Courtesy Jennifer Lovejoy

THIS IS WHAT PRIDE LOOKS LIKE ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

gay friends take a selfie

Shutterstock

Would you like to be featured in the PRIDE newsletter? Smash that reply button and send us a photo of your queer joy, along with your name and city for a chance to be featured right here! Thank you for being a part of our rainbow family!

