PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 5/31/24

rachiepants

Hi Fam 🌈

We have a new favorite number, and that is 34 ! That’s right, we are in our justice served era! Former president Donald J. Trump was convicted on all 34 felony counts in the so-called “hush money” trial and we can’t help but feel like nature has healed just a little bit.

It was also an unexpected way to slide into Pride month, which officially kicks off this weekend —not that we're waiting to get into the spirit of our holiday season. But then, there's just too much to celebrate to be contained in only 30 days!

For instance, this week PRIDE caught up with some contemporary trailblazers and allies like Drag Race star Angeria Paris Van Michaels and hunky singer Jason Derulo. We got hyped for the queer binge-watching we’ll be doing this month, because not even we can go to a parade every day! And we looked to the past, remembering Stonewall, where it all began. That’s just the start of what we've got for ya.

What a week!

Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️

Cheers!

Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

25 SAVAGE reactions to Trump's guilty verdict that have us CACKLING

Evan El-Amin/Shutterstock

What is the Stonewall Uprising and where would we be without it?

Brian Logan Photography/Shutterstock

24 LGBTQ+ movies & TV shows coming in June 2024 & where to watch them

Caroline Dubois/Disney; Courtesy of HBO; Courtesy of HGTV; Christian Black/Lucasfilm

Angeria Paris VanMicheals on her ‘Drag Race’ BFFs & what she REALLY thinks of the no cash prize

Courtesy of Paramount+

Jason Derulo is stripping down and leaving us sweating with his spicy new Las Vegas residency

Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock

25 HILARIOUS reactions to the Wolverine popcorn bucket that looks like a *ahem* sex toy

x.com @VancityReynolds

How drag queen survivors of Club Q, Pulse & more are mobilizing to protect other performers this Pride

Photos courtesy of Qommittee

Women's soccer stars Ann-Katrin Berger and Jess Carter are ENGAGED

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Your guide to every Pride celebration happening in the U.S. in 2024

Shutterstock

Introducing PRIDE’s capsule collection: Celebrate LGBTQ+ creativity & culture

Courtesy The Pride Store

Plus Magazine's March/April issue is out now! 

Plus Magazine's March/April issue is out now and full of good vibes and great advice for living your best life possible, regardless of your HIV status! The issue includes some real talk from cover star Todrick Hall, Elton's Oscar party pics, Oprah's endorsement of U=U, and more.

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈

PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish kicked off his excitement for Pride Month by attending the 30th anniversary of Pensacola Pride! He attended the monumental celebration by reuniting with his incredible Florida friends and dancing all the weekend on the gorgeous white sand beaches. It’s more important than ever to show our Pride!

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀

Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend!

🎥 In theaters: Backspot

From producer Elliot Page, Backspot chronicles the struggles of a young queer cheerleader whose dreams come true when she and her girlfriend are selected to join an all-star squad. But with opportunity comes pressure, which can either create a diamond or cause you to crack. The film stars out actors Devery Jacobs and Evan Rachel Wood, so yes you have no choice but to be seated. (PRIDE caught it at SXSW and loved it, read our review.)

📺 Stream & Chill: Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home

If you thought Trixie Mattel's hotel makeover was wild, just wait until you see what she does to her new house! Once again, our beloved drag mogul is back on screens alongside her partner David Silver and together they create their dream home. Cribs could never. Premiering June 2 on HGTV.

🎧 In our ears: Horror Queers Podcast review Blue My Mind

PRIDE's very own Ariel Messman-Rucker and your truly had the pleasure of guesting on one our absolute favorite shows, Horror Queers, to discuss the Sapphic coming-of-age body horror film Blue My Mind. Available now wherever you get your pods!

THIS IS WHAT PRIDE LOOKS LIKE ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

